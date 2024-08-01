THINKING NATION AIMS TO TRANSFORM SOCIAL STUDIES CLASSROOMS IN THE NEW ACADEMIC YEAR

Nonprofit Announces Free Back-to-School Webinar For Educators On Student-Driven Historical Thinking

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators and students prepare to return to the classroom in the coming weeks, Thinking Nation, a national 501(c)(3) committed to cultivating thoughtful citizens through the promotion of historical thinking in social studies, has announced plans for a webinar titled "Empowering Students as Historical Thinkers: Transforming Social Studies Classrooms." The back-to-school event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. The Thinking Nation presenters include Executive Director Zachary Cote; Director of Curriculum Annie Jenson; Implementation Specialist Dr. Will Pulgarin; and Dr. Catherine O'Donnell, Professor of History at Arizona State University and Thinking Nation Board Member.

"So often in the summer, teachers are reenergized to make adjustments to their pedagogy in the hopes of improving student outcomes," said Thinking Nation Director of Curriculum Annie Jenson. "However, they may lack the tools to make this shift sustainable. Our webinar bridges this gap by providing ready-to-use materials grounded in current research to support teachers in this difficult, yet important task."

This interactive webinar will equip educators with practical strategies to shift historical thinking from a teacher-centered approach to a more dynamic, student-driven methodology. Just in time for the new school year, participants will discover how to transform their classrooms by fostering students who actively analyze, interpret, and engage with history. Attendees will receive complimentary resources to help them take immediate, actionable steps in the classroom and will also earn a professional development certificate. A recording of the webinar will be accessible post-event.

"As students learn skills such as analyzing causality and comparing different perspectives on an event, they become more willing to talk in class and take risks with their writing," said Professor of History at Arizona State University and Thinking Nation Board Member Dr. Catherine O'Donnell.

For more information on Thinking Nation's innovative approach to social studies education, visit thinkingnation.org. To secure your spot at the webinar, register here.

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501c3 specializing in innovative social studies curriculum, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to cultivate thinking citizens and confront the problems we see in civic society, with a curriculum that empowers students to read closely, think deeply, and write persuasively. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves 20,000 students in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org.

Media Contacts

Laura Wessells and Martha Holler

ShinePR for Thinking Nation

[email protected]

SOURCE Thinking Nation