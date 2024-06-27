THINKING NATION ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF STUDENT 'WHAT DOES THE FUTURE OF DEMOCRACY LOOK LIKE' ART CONTEST

STUDENTS' WORKS TO BE DISPLAYED DURING NATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOLS' CONFERENCE IN BOSTON JUNE 30 – JULY 3

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking Nation , a national 501c3 committed to cultivating thoughtful citizens through the promotion of historical thinking in social studies, today announced the student winners of its "What does the future of democracy look like" art contest. The nationwide art contest for middle and high school students was made possible through a collaboration with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools (NAPCS), a leading national nonprofit organization committed to advancing the charter school movement.

Art contest participants were tasked with envisioning the future of American Democracy through various mediums, including visual art, poetry, and video that address the prompt. The winners are:

In addition to receiving cash prizes, all three award-winning artists will have their works displayed along with other top submissions at an art show at NCSC24, the annual conference hosted by NAPCS and the largest national convergence of educators, advocates, and leaders within the charter community, from June 30 through July 3 in Boston.

First-place winner Kaydee Ramirez said, "I created the art piece, 'Every single one of us,' because I wanted to show that each and every U.S. citizen should know how much power their voice holds and should use their voices to protect their rights. Throughout my drawing process I thought, 'Our differences make us this country, and we are all US citizens…why are some voices being disregarded and forbidden from being heard?' I think this is important and a reason why we should speak up over and over until our political leaders finally listen."

Given NCSC24's historic backdrop of Boston, a city steeped in revolutionary history, Thinking Nation partnered with NAPCS and Revolutionary Spaces, stewards of Boston's Old South Meeting House and Old State House that bring people together to explore the American struggle to create and sustain a free society, to feature at NCSC24 an historical exhibit on Boston and the evolution of freedom. Thousands of K-12 leaders and educators will have the opportunity to experience the exhibit and the talented students' artwork.

Thinking Nation Executive Director Zachary Coté said, "Thinking Nation exists to empower students as thinking citizens and it was so inspiring to see how students creatively showcased their deep thinking around American Democracy. As many of us look out at the state of democracy and rightfully worry, these students presented a future democracy marked by youth engagement, a diverse citizenry, and a reflective patriotism. As a collective, the artwork gives me hope."

Thinking Nation will also showcase its groundbreaking social studies curriculum at NCSC24 exhibit booth 729 in the Sponsor Circle.

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501c3 specializing in innovative social studies curriculum, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to cultivate thinking citizens and confront the problems we see in civic society, with a curriculum that empowers students to read closely, think deeply, and write persuasively. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves 20,000 students in 12 states. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org .

