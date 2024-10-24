THINKING NATION DIRECTOR OF SOCIAL STUDIES CURRICULUM TO SPEAK AT TEXAS COUNCIL FOR THE SOCIAL STUDIES ANNUAL CONFERENCE

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking Nation , a national 501c3 committed to cultivating thoughtful citizens through the promotion of historical thinking in social studies, today announced Director of Curriculum Annie Jenson will present at the Texas Council for the Social Studies Annual Conference in Round Rock, Texas, on November 1, 2024. This year's conference theme is "Building Social Studies Literacy".

Ms. Jenson's presentation, "Walking in Their Shoes: The Role of Historical Fiction in Building Empathy and Engagement in Social Studies Education", is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CDT. It will delve into the transformative potential of historical fiction in inspiring students to connect with a diverse human experience. Through this presentation, participants will uncover how compelling narratives and vivid characters enable students to step into the shoes of individuals from the past. Attendees will learn practical strategies for integrating historical fiction into the curriculum to spark curiosity, ignite critical thinking, and inspire meaningful connections with history.

"As Texas teachers grapple with the complexities of censorship that threaten inclusive education, my session "Walking in Their Shoes," aims to support their efforts," said Ms. Jenson. "I will share actionable strategies and accessible resources for integrating diverse narratives within the limits of their curriculum. Additionally, I will highlight local groups that are ready to assist teachers as they navigate these challenges and advocate for their students."

Inquiry by the Book: Teaching Historical Fiction with the Inquiry Design Model, a recent publication by the National Council for the Social Studies, co-authored by Kristy A. Brugar and Annie McMahon Whitlock, underscores the importance of historical fiction in education. The book advances the idea that historical fiction not only provides context and perspective but also invites students to critically examine the past, thereby strengthening foundational literacy skills.

Visitors to the TXCSS (Texas) 2024 Annual Conference can meet Ms. Jenson and further explore Thinking Nation's innovative curriculum and platform at exhibit booth #405.

For more information on the organization's approach to fostering historical thinking in social studies education or to support its work to transform how social studies classrooms across the country, visit thinkingnation.org.

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501c3 specializing in innovative social studies curriculum, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to cultivate thinking citizens and confront the problems we see in civic society, with a curriculum that empowers students to read closely, think deeply, and write persuasively. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves more than 35,000 students in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org .

Media Contacts

Laura Wessells and Martha Holler

ShinePR for Thinking Nation

[email protected]

SOURCE Thinking Nation