THINKING NATION LEADS 38 D.C. PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHERS FOR HISTORICAL THINKING WORKSHOP AT NATIONAL ARCHIVES BUILDING

Previously Announced Partnership to Create Customized Curriculum for D.C. Local Education Agencies Kicks Off Jan. 24 With Professional Development, Introduction to New Curriculum, and Exclusive Access to National Archives' Records of Historical Significance

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-eight public charter school social studies teachers will join Thinking Nation, a national 501(c)(3) committed to empowering students to thrive as engaged and critical thinkers for the future of democracy, at the National Archives Building on Jan. 24 for a historical thinking workshop as part of a previously announced partnership to customize a new social studies curriculum that moves beyond textbooks and features an inquiry-based approach to learning. The day will include professional development, an introduction to the new curriculum, and exclusive access to the National Archives' records of historical significance.

The education partnership involves four Washington, D.C. public charter schools, or Local Education Agencies: E.L. Haynes Public Charter School, Friendship Public Charter Schools, KIPP DC, and Maya Angelou Schools. The new curriculum, developed with input from scholars and community members, will give students studying Grade 7 United States History and Grade 10 World History the agency to analyze the past and involves object-, place-, and document-based resources from Washington, D.C.-area museums, historic, sites, archives, and libraries, such as the National Archives. This innovative approach to learning is designed to foster a richer, more dynamic learning environment, and ultimately, to cultivate students' civic engagement, heightened cultural awareness, and enhanced reflection and communication skills.

"I cannot imagine a more appropriate venue for kicking off this exciting curriculum with our D.C. partners," said Thinking Nation Executive Director Zachary Coté. "The National Archives preserves records that are vital for understanding the past, and we at Thinking Nation are grateful that they are hosting this workshop, which will equip teachers to empower their students to do just that."

Just as the standards-aligned curriculum follows an inquiry-based approach to learning social studies that emphasizes questioning, investigation, and critical thinking to promote a deeper understanding, foster curiosity, and improve retention, so will the day's historical learning workshop. Teachers will actively participate in the same strategies prescribed for use with students–things like a web quest, a silent discussion, and an annotated source collection–and model best practices.

National Archives' education leaders, Samantha Hunter-Gibbs and Caitlin Cutrona, will provide the participating educators with tours of the exhibit spaces, including the Rotunda galleries and train the educators on the resources available from the National Archives.

For more information on Thinking Nation's innovative approach to fostering historical thinking in social studies education or to support the organization's work to transform social studies classrooms across the country, visit thinkingnation.org.

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501(c)(3) committed to empowering students to thrive as engaged and critical thinkers by supporting teachers with meaningful curricula, training, and technology to transform social studies education for the future of democracy. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves more than 35,000 students in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about Thinking Nation or to support the organization's work to transform social studies classrooms across the country, please visit thinkingnation.org/donate .

Media Contacts

Laura Wessells and Martha Holler

ShinePR for Thinking Nation, [email protected]

SOURCE Thinking Nation