THINKING NATION TO INTRODUCE RESEARCH FINDINGS AT THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION & INSTITUTE'S 'PROMOTING FREEDOM AND DEMOCRACY: AT HOME AND ABROAD' PRIVATE ROUNDTABLE ON FEBRUARY 6

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking Nation today announced Executive Director Zachary Cote will join esteemed thought leaders and practitioners for a private roundtable discussion, "Promoting Freedom and Democracy: At Home and Abroad," on Tuesday, February 6 at The Ronald Reagan Library.

The roundtable is part of a day-long celebration, including a public address by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Lech Walesa, to commemorate President Ronald Reagan's 113th birthday. During the private session, Cote will present the key findings from Thinking Nation's commissioned study, "A Second-Class Subject: Why Social Studies Gets Short Shrift in U.S. Middle and High Schools," conducted by the EdWeek Research Center.

Thinking Nation is a national 501c3 committed to cultivating thoughtful citizens through the promotion of historical thinking in social studies. The roundtable-style event aims to cultivate an understanding of the significance of democracy as a fundamental pillar of a just and equitable society.

"No, democracy is not a fragile flower; still, it needs cultivating," President Ronald Reagan said in 1982.

"A generational divestment in civics and social studies education has eroded at the efficacy of our citizenry and an understanding of our institutions, our rights, and our responsibilities," said Janet Tran, director of the Center for Civics, Education, and Opportunity at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "To be explicit, the health of our democracy depends on civic learning. Fortunately, we have examples from history at home and abroad to guide us."

According to A Second-Class Subject, 98% of secondary social studies teachers and administrators agree one of the core purposes of public education is to provide students with the skills and knowledge required to actively and productively participate as citizens in our democracy, yet just 8% say social studies is a top priority at their schools, 76% say their social studies professional development is less than sufficient, and 31% described the resources and support available to teach civics to middle and high school students as very insufficient or nonexistent.

A respondent who teaches social studies in California shared, "Teaching all young people to be informed, thoughtful, critical thinking citizens is more important today than perhaps ever before (at least in my lifetime)."

Cote will lead a discussion about these findings and solutions that promote learning practices among students that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all.

To download a copy of A Second-Class Subject, go to https://www.edweek.org/products/whitepaper/a-second-class-subject-why-social-studies-gets-short-shrift.

Thinking Nation is a national 501c3 specializing in innovative social studies curriculum, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to cultivate thinking citizens and confront the problems we see in civic society, with a curriculum that empowers students to read closely, think deeply, and write persuasively. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves 20,000 students in 12 states. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org.

