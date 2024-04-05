THINKING NATION UNVEILS GAME-CHANGING AI-POWERED MOCK ADVANCED PLACEMENT EXAMS FOR STUDENT SUCCESS

New Platform Levels the Playing Field in AP Exam Prep

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the academic year progresses and high schoolers nationwide gear up for the Advanced Placement (AP) exams in early May, Thinking Nation, a national 501(c)(3) committed to cultivating thoughtful citizens through the promotion of historical thinking in social studies, today unveiled a platform designed to transform AP exam preparation. This comprehensive solution provides personalized feedback and actionable insights during the crucial weeks before the official AP exams, using AI to ensure all students have access to high-quality exam preparation, thereby supporting equity in AP exam readiness.

The mock AP exams offered by Thinking Nation span subjects like AP U.S. History, AP European History, AP World History, and AP American Government and Politics. They replicate the full scope of the official AP exams, including the writing components. The user-friendly platform facilitates easy submission and delivers AI-generated feedback to students within seconds, pinpointing areas for improvement to help them refine their study strategies. Simultaneously, it provides teachers with valuable data to target instruction in the final weeks leading up to the exams. Moreover, the mock exams simulate the exam environment, reducing test anxiety and familiarizing students with the format they will encounter on exam day.

"We have harnessed the power of generative AI to give instant and precise feedback on a fully aligned AP exam that teachers and students can use in their final sprint of studying before the May exams," said Thinking Nation Executive Director Zachary Cote. "Students receive detailed data reports aligned to the various subcategories of each exam section, so they are empowered with the data necessary for success on the actual exam."

Developed and evaluated by experienced AP teachers and exam graders, the mock AP exams are in strict accordance with the most current guidelines and criteria from the College Board, the AP exams' governing body. This alignment ensures that students become well acquainted with the exam's structure and expectations.

"As a former AP U.S. History teacher, I spent hours providing feedback to students on their practice exams," said Thinking Nation board member and Columbus School principal Dr. William Pulgarin. "These new AI-graded Mock AP exams by Thinking Nation will transform how we can support students by shifting the workload from grading exams to supporting the students directly with their feedback. It's a game changer!"

Thinking Nation's platform is accessible through school subscriptions. Teachers can easily assign the exams to students, who can then submit their responses online. Feedback is generated instantaneously, allowing students to review their performance and make targeted improvements in preparation for the official AP exams.

"I receive immediate data that helps me target what my students need help with prior to the AP exam," said AP Government and AP European History teacher Carlo Aaron Purther.

To learn more about the Mock AP Exam platform and how to implement it in your school or classroom, visit Thinking Nation's website.

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501(c)(3) specializing in innovative social studies curriculum, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to cultivate thinking citizens and confront the problems we see in civic society, with a curriculum that empowers students to read closely, think deeply, and write persuasively. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves 20,000 students in 12 states. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org .

