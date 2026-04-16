THINKINGAI PARTNERS WITH MINIMAX TO LAUNCH AGENTIC ENGINE, MARKING SHIFT FROM ANALYTICS TO AUTONOMOUS BUSINESS OPERATIONS

- Two leading AI companies collaborate to bring real-time, agent-driven decision-making to consumer applications at scale -

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkingAI, the analytics platform used by over 1,500 companies worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with MiniMax, a global foundation model company valued at over $40 billion, to launch Agentic Engine—an agentic enterprise platform designed to move businesses from data analysis to real-time, autonomous operations.

ThinkingAI x MiniMax

Formerly known as ThinkingData, ThinkingAI builds on more than a decade of experience supporting over 8,000 applications, including leading companies such as SEGA, KRAFTON, CENTURY GAMES, and Habby. With deep roots in gaming, the company is now expanding into consumer applications across mobile, web, and digital platforms - including ecommerce - where real-time decision-making and continuous optimization are critical to growth.

MiniMax has rapidly emerged as one of the most closely watched companies in AI, having gone public in January 2026. Its multimodal foundation models are designed to support complex, task-oriented workflows, enabling systems that go beyond traditional chat-based AI.

Through this partnership, MiniMax's models power the intelligence layer of ThinkingAI's Agentic Engine - enabling continuous analysis, reasoning, and action across business operations.

Agentic Engine represents a shift from traditional analytics and liveops platforms, which focus on dashboards and reporting, to systems that actively operate alongside teams. Instead of waiting for users to interpret data and decide next steps, Agentic Engine uses AI agents to continuously monitor performance, detect changes, identify root causes, and take action in real time.

This approach enables companies to operate in live environments where small changes in user behavior can have immediate impact on revenue and retention. By coordinating decisions across products, campaigns, and user lifecycle touchpoints, Agentic Engine reduces the delay between insight and execution.

The platform is deployed within a customer's own infrastructure, ensuring data remains secure while enabling integration across fragmented systems and workflows. Built-in guardrails and approval layers allow organizations to maintain control while scaling AI-driven operations.

Chris Han, Co-Founder of ThinkingAI, commented:

"Over the past decade, we've helped companies understand their data. But insight alone is no longer enough—execution is now the bottleneck. Until now, even the most advanced systems still relied on teams to interpret signals and take action."

"With ThinkingAI's Agentic Engine, we're moving beyond dashboards and manual workflows to systems that can operate autonomously in real time—continuously detecting changes, making decisions, and executing actions without waiting for human intervention."

"This is a fundamental shift in how software works. Businesses won't just analyze what happened—they'll run on systems that actively manage performance as it happens. Partnering with MiniMax allows us to bring that level of autonomous execution to market globally."

Linda Sheng, General Manager at MiniMax, added:

"As consumer apps scale, user behaviour is becoming more fragmented across multiple tools, teams, and data systems. Agentic Engine enables companies to shift from retrospective analysis to continuous optimization while products and campaigns are live. It delivers responsive, coordinated decision-making in environments where small changes in user behaviour can have immediate and material impact on revenue. In increasingly complex digital markets, it ensures consumer businesses can leverage data to drive sustained growth and improve user retention."

For more information, visit https://thinkingai.io/.

About ThinkingAI

ThinkingAI is an AI-powered operational platform that helps organisations turn data into action through autonomous agents. Built on more than a decade of experience as ThinkingData, it is used by over 1,500 companies globally to monitor performance, investigate issues, and automate actions across key business workflows. The platform brings together data infrastructure, analytics, and execution in one system, with flexible deployment across cloud, private cloud, and on-premise environments. For more information, visit https://thinkingai.io/.

About MiniMax

MiniMax is a global AI foundation model company. We are committed to advancing the frontiers of AI towards AGI via our mission Intelligence with Everyone. Our proprietary multimodal models have advanced coding capability and high agentic performance, as well as ultra-long context processing capability, and can understand, generate, and integrate a wide range of modalities, including text, audio, images, video, and music. These models power our major AI-native products, and our enterprise and developer-facing Open API Platform — which collectively deliver intelligent, dynamic experiences to enhance productivity and quality of life for users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.minimaxi.com/en.

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SOURCE ThinkingAI