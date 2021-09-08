ThinkIQ Announces Alliance Partner Program

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ , a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced the launch of an Alliance Partner Program to help customers maximize their strategic technology investments with the company. The program will provide for a three-tier approach for customers and offer a customized level of resources and commitments to drive the best approach to individual markets.

Each level provides the ability to reach higher levels based on partner performance and goals. Partner selection at the Platinum and Gold level is based on a market and industry evaluation and is at the discretion of ThinkIQ and the partner.

The three levels of partnership include:

Platinum Level – The highest level of partnership brings dedicated resources such as Business Development Mangers, matching market development funds, dedicated technical support and product and R&D visibility for customized solutions. The partner at this level is a global leader in their space and brings executive level commitment across both organizations for a worldwide relationship and commitment.

Gold Level – This level provides significant partner resources within ThinkIQ and is ideal for large national partners who want to bring a ThinkIQ relationship to their customers at a high level.

Silver Level – This level is a great entry point for new partners who are interested in creating a ThinkIQ relationship within their marketplace at lower commitment and resource levels.

Currently, ThinkIQ has partnered with leading technology and manufacturing companies including AWS, Microsoft, CESMII, Accenture, UST, JMP and more.

"We are excited to announce our partnership program which will offer the best customized solutions to the most innovative companies in the world," said Greg Ladd, Vice President of Sales, ThinkIQ. "Our approach is to target select partnerships that can bring the best solutions and the highest levels of customer confidence and satisfaction."

"We are excited to partner with ThinkIQ to optimize supply chain operations from source to consumption, manage costs and improve yield," said Ramya Kannan, Manufacturing Domain Leader of UST. "The combination of ThinkIQ's Smart Manufacturing Platform with our innovation based approach to deliver Industry 4.0 solutions will enable digital manufacturing for our clients. Combined with supply chain visibility solutions and our smart manufacturing initiative makes this partnership a win for our mutual customer base."

ThinkIQ's SaaS Manufacturing cloud-based platform simplifies the creation of web-based applications and leverages the strengths of the Internet of Things, Big Data, Data Science, Semantic Modeling and Machine Learning. The platform collects data across the operation (existing and IIoT sensors) to provide actionable real time insights (e.g., identify correlations and root causes, traceability and yield issues, etc.). It creates a new level of capability beyond what independent disconnected operating environments can provide today.

To learn more about ThinkIQ, visit our website.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

