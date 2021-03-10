ThinkIQ Announces New Suite of Manufacturing SaaS Solutions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ , a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced a suite of new solutions under their SaaS manufacturing platform, which features four new areas of data functionality, including ThinkIQ's Visualize, Insight, Transform and Enterprise solutions.

This expanded functionality enables manufacturers to make sense of the data surfacing actions that enhance safety, reliability and efficiency by leveraging a fact-based granular and a data-centric view of material flows and related provenance attribute data.

New platform components integrate with existing IoT infrastructure to help manage everything from supply chains to manufacturing processes and beyond. These added capabilities will continue to build upon ThinkIQ's unprecedented material traceability and insight which helps manufacturers improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence while reducing waste and environmental impact.

"The addition of the newest solutions within our platform will help manage the manufacturing process from supply chain to customer," said Niels Andersen, CTO and CPO of ThinkIQ. "Having this truly transformative intelligence and insight into your supply chain helps organizations make smarter decisions about their processes which in turn makes them become more profitable and more competitive."

The latest solutions offered on the ThinkIQ platform include:

ThinkIQ Visualize – This functionality moves companies past raw data to being able to explore, compare, and be aware of the data – with standardized metrics and views to bring wide visibility and context to data. ThinkIQ Visualize takes the existing data stream and brings on-premise gateways and connectors to centralize the data. Organizations will be able to see a view of all your data on one screen, and at multiple locations.

ThinkIQ's SaaS Manufacturing cloud-based platform simplifies the creation of web-based applications and leverages the strengths of the Internet of Things, Big Data, Data Science, Semantic Modeling and Machine Learning. The platform is able to collect data inputs across supply chain (existing and IIoT sensors) and analyze with AI, ML to identify correlations and root causes. It creates a new set of value-added traceability data which is delivered with actionable insights and decisions to guide systems across the supply chain.

For more information about how ThinkIQ helps transform digital manufacturing operations by looking at material flow analysis instead of just IIoT equipment analytics, visit our website.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkiQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

