ThinkIQ Appoints Greg Ladd to VP Sales

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ , a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced the addition of Greg Ladd to Vice President of Sales. In this newly created role, Ladd will lead companywide sales, channel partnerships and business development. Ladd brings more than 20 years of experience as an enterprise sales leader with many successes in data-driven and on-demand software solutions.

"We are excited to bring Greg on board to help ThinkIQ steer our continued growth and go-to-market strategy as he will play a critical role in our efforts in building our brand and positioning the company as a dominant leader in the digital manufacturing space," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "Greg's proven leadership will continue ThinkIQ's momentum in helping our customers become more profitable and more competitive through the use of our platform."

In his previous roles, Greg has built and scaled high-performance teams focused on continuous improvement and transformative growth. For two decades, he has held leadership positions within a range of companies in the enterprise technology sector. In his most recent role, Ladd served as VP of Sales for North America at Stardog, an innovator in the Enterprise Knowledge sector. Throughout his career, Ladd has a proven track record of achieving notable outcomes in his roles. He brings with him a true understanding of the sales process, marketing, channel development and goal-oriented go-to-market strategy.

ThinkIQ's SaaS Manufacturing cloud-based platform delivers fact-based, granular and data-centric views of material flows while leveraging the strengths of the Internet of Things, Big Data, Data Science, Semantic Modeling and Machine Learning. The platform is able to collect data inputs across supply chain (existing and IIoT sensors) and analyze with AI, ML to identify correlations and root causes. It creates a new set of value-added traceability data which is delivered with actionable insights and decisions to guide systems across the supply chain.

For more information about how ThinkIQ helps transform digital manufacturing operations by looking at material flow analysis instead of just IIoT equipment analytics, visit our website.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

Lumina Communications for ThinkIQ

[email protected]

SOURCE ThinkIQ