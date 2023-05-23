ThinkIQ Enhances Continuous Intelligence Platform to Drive Supply Chain Resiliency and Sustainability Compliance

News provided by

ThinkIQ

23 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

ThinkIQ's platform includes new capabilities and user experiences that bring the power of the Information Model to life for all users.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced the latest release of its Continuous Intelligence Platform to all existing ThinkIQ customers and CESMII Smart Manufacturing Innovation Platform (SMIP) users. The release is a major step for ThinkIQ's customers and partners toward the shared vision of an open platform to drive supply chain resiliency, sustainability compliance and manufacturing competitiveness.

ThinkIQ's platform is the first of its kind in the market, offering an open, standards-based model without the risk of vendor lock-in when choosing a common Information Model. ThinkIQ's Information Model is fully interoperable with international Information Modeling standards including OPC UA Part 5, Automation ML and I4.0 Asset Administration Shell.

The underlying ideas and standards of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 have been out of reach or overly costly for most manufacturers because of the fragmented and proprietary systems available in the marketplace. ThinkIQ has partnered with CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to create a unique SMIP which makes smart manufacturing capabilities a practical and affordable reality for manufacturers of all sizes and levels of technical sophistication. The platform also allows partners to easily build or integrate with any smart applications inside or on top of the solution.

"The demand for more resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective manufacturing practices have become imperative to a company's success," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "The new capabilities uniquely delivered by this platform leverage AI, IoT and modern Information Modeling to offer real, practical, and affordable tools to meet these enormous challenges head on with immediate measurable impact."

A comprehensive Information Model that fully captures the materials, equipment, people, and processes that make up a supply chain is the core building block for any digital transformation of a cyber-physical world. Now, ThinkIQ and CESMII SMIP customers can collaborate across the entire supply chain, drive adoption of standard models, and break down the enormous challenge of Scope 3 reporting into smaller, manageable pieces. These capabilities simplify and standardize the repeatable process of data collection, modeling, and contextualization resulting in reduced costs, complexity, and time-to-value so all manufacturers can engage in smart manufacturing.

The platform currently has a strong user base in food and beverage, heavy materials, and CPG. The new capabilities are especially applicable in automotive, discrete manufacturing, and specialty chemicals industries.

To learn more about ThinkIQ and its Continuous Intelligence Platform, visit our website.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

