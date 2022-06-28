ThinkIQ Enhances Vision Platform to Eliminate Manufacturing Blind Spots

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ , a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced major enhancements to its Vision platform. The new offering strengthens the company's leading Continuous Supply Chain Intelligence platform and provides unprecedented visibility on the shop floor, eliminating blind spots and increasing productivity and worker safety.

Today's manufacturers require a new level of visibility that can facilitate transformative decision making across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain journey. To achieve this, the industry can't simply rely on data from smart equipment, which leaves over 80% of the process uncovered in the majority of facilities.

ThinkIQ Vision embraces modern vision-processing software combined with powerful pre-packaged Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to turn cameras on the shop floor into powerful sensors that eliminate blind spots across equipment, materials and people to greatly enhance the available data for Continuous Intelligence.

The latest version of ThinkIQ Vision now has out-of-the-box abilities to detect and digitize dozens of common manufacturing events including:

Vehicle activities in receiving and shipping

Material movements and presence

Anonymous People presence and activity

Machine state and physical events

Andon light status

Safety violations

Values from legacy analog and disconnected digital displays

Values from stand-alone displays

In addition, ThinkIQ now offers edge hardware that includes cameras, sensors, wireless networking, an edge computer, and cellular back-haul equipment. This allows for a rapid deployment requiring little or no effort from the customer. When using the cellular option, the solution is effectively air-gapped from the customer network alleviating any security concerns.

These hardware kits are shipped pre-configured allowing manufacturers to have cameras as IoT sensors that can be connected and functioning in just a matter of hours.

"Many manufacturers are still effectively blind to a staggering percentage of events on the factory floor. With these latest enhancements, we're eliminating their blind spots and giving them the full picture by measuring machines for utilization, materials and products for status, and people for efficiency," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "We're constantly adding new detection and visibility capabilities to give manufacturers more context and meaning to their data."

ThinkIQ's SaaS Manufacturing cloud-based platform simplifies the creation of web-based applications and leverages the strengths of the Internet of Things, Big Data, Data Science, Semantic Modeling and Machine Learning. The platform collects data across the operation (existing and IIoT sensors) to provide actionable real time insights (e.g., identify correlations and root causes, traceability and yield issues, etc.). It creates a new level of capability beyond what independent disconnected operating environments can provide today.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Continuous Intelligence across the material-centric supply chain, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our continuous intelligence platform captures granular data in real time and continuously contextualizes that data to deliver a new level of visibility that can facilitate transformative decision making across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain journey. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

