ThinkIQ Expands Leadership Team

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ, a leader in Transformational Intelligence for manufacturers, today announced the addition of Brian Anderson to its executive leadership team. In his new role as Chief Marketing Officer, Anderson will be tasked with growing ThinkIQ's market presence, enhancing the company's ability to serve its growing customer base, developing and executing go to market strategies and driving strategic partnerships.

Anderson will be responsible for overseeing companywide marketing, marketing and sales strategy, business development, and social media activities. He will also be responsible for building awareness of ThinkIQ's platform and expanding the Company's thought leadership which addresses a growing market to contextualize data — both in-plant and across supply chains — to improve yield, safety, quality, and compliance.

"We are excited to bring Brian on board to help ThinkIQ build our momentum in driving further market expansion and playing a critical role in our efforts to grow our brand into a dominant leader in the digital manufacturing space," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "Brian is highly experienced marketing leader with a proven track record of building global brands, making him a natural addition to our leadership team."

Anderson brings with him more than 35 years of global marketing experience in technology, business-to-business and business to consumer markets. He has a proven track record of maximizing global market penetration, award-winning branding and communications, establishing product/service leadership, a low-touch lead-to-cash marketing/sales model, being seen as a progressive market visionary, opening new channels of distribution and strategic relationships or looking for creative ways to cost-efficiently dominate their market space. He has a track record of five successful exits through acquisition and two publicly traded companies as well as fund raising and strategic M&A. He has helped companies grow revenues from startup to $20M and from $50M to $1.8B and is also a frequent industry speaker and published author.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a leader in Transformational Intelligence for manufacturers, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

