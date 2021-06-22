ThinkIQ Named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers List

Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

ThinkIQ's SaaS manufacturing solutions offer companies unprecedented material traceability and insight which helps manufacturers improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence while reducing waste and environmental impact. ThinkIQ's solutions have eliminated countless potential recalls, maximized throughput, enhanced sustainability, and contributed to reducing the approximately 30% of the world's food that is wasted in the food supply chain.

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. I couldn't be more appreciative of the supply chain industry's efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year's award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue do great things and make a difference in the industry."

"We are honored to be recognized by this distinguished award for our sustainability efforts in the food supply chain," said Doug Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, ThinkIQ. "Our company is dedicated to delivering unprecedented farm-to-fork traceability and insights that allow businesses to prevent food waste and improve yield, quality, safety and compliance. We're grateful to be recognized for our efforts."

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkiQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

