ThinkIQ Receives Patent for Digital Manufacturing Transformation

ThinkIQ secures patent for aligning data of continuous material flow in digital manufacturing transformation

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced the company has secured a new patent that validates the ThinkIQ platform's ability to align data of continuous manufacturing material flow. Aligning data allows plant engineers, plant operators, and data scientist to discover correlations, connections, and root causes during the manufacturing process. The patent further demonstrates ThinkIQ's commitment to deliver comprehensive material traceability as manufacturers digitally transform their businesses.

ThinkIQ's platform includes advanced visualizations, cause & effect identification, industry benchmark reporting, and cross-plant KPIs. The platform reveals material movements to identify new insights and unlock improvement opportunities. The proprietary software incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with unique elements that make the analysis and presentation unique. ThinkIQ's Next Generation Historian maintains supply chain and manufacturing data for traditional data analytics tools, while the company's Semantic Model creates the required context to relate sensor data to equipment, processes, materials, and goods. ThinkIQ's Material Ledger is a key innovation in supply chain data analytics. With this patent, ThinkIQ can further deliver granular and contextualized tracking of materials to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence for its customers.

"ThinkIQ's technology provides a much-needed resource as businesses are looking to digitally transform their factories and product supply chains," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "This patent is a testament of our mission to deliver cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies and we continue to drive leading innovations in the smart manufacturing industry."

The U.S. Patent 11,610,181 comes on the heels of ThinkIQ's latest announcement releasing its Continuous Intelligence Platform to all existing ThinkIQ customers and CESMII Smart Manufacturing Innovation Platform (SMIP) users. The first-of-its-kind open platform makes smart manufacturing capabilities a practical and affordable reality for all manufacturers to drive supply chain resiliency, sustainability compliance, and manufacturing competitiveness.

To learn more about ThinkIQ, visit our website.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

Lumina Communications for ThinkIQ

[email protected]

SOURCE ThinkIQ