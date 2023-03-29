ThinkIQ Secures Patent For Manufacturing Material Traceability

The company's patent further validates its ability to trace materials at a granular and contextualized layer across the supply chain

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced that it has secured a new patent for tracing and analyzing material flow in manufacturing processes. The patent further demonstrates ThinkIQ's commitment to granular and contextualized traceability across the entire supply chain.

ThinkIQ's fact-based, granular, data-centric contextualized view of material flows tracked in its material ledger integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and across supply chains to manufacturing processes and beyond. ThinkIQ's material ledger solution is the foundation of a cyber-physical system, decentralizing decision-making in favor of autonomous task completion with all but the highest-level exceptions.

"ThinkIQ has built its technology on the premise that granular and contextualized tracking of materials is crucial to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "This patent further validates that our unique technology delivers unprecedented visibility throughout the supply chain."

ThinkIQ's material ledger technology is part of its Vision Platform, which leverages vision-processing software combined with pre-packaged Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to turn cameras on the shop floor into powerful sensors that eliminate blind spots across equipment, materials and people.

The U.S. Patent 11,610,181 comes on the heels of ThinkIQ's recent announcement that it was named "Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year" by the 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards for its ThinkIQ Vision platform. The platform creates a new level of capability beyond what independent disconnected operating environments can provide today, helping companies to manage their manufacturing operations and supply chains.

