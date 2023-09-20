ThinkIQ Vision Recognized as 2023 AI TechAward Winner

News provided by

ThinkIQ

20 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

ThinkIQ Vision is named 2023 AI TechAward winner in IoT AI category for exceptional smart manufacturing capabilities

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced its platform, ThinkIQ Vision, has been named a 2023 AI TechAward winner in the Internet of Things (IoT) AI category. The AI TechAward celebrates technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science industries across 20 different categories.

The award-winning ThinkIQ Vision platform embraces modern vision-processing software combined with powerful pre-packaged AI and ML capabilities to turn cameras on the shop floor into powerful sensors that eliminate blind spots across equipment, materials, and people to greatly enhance the available data for Continuous Intelligence.

"ThinkIQ Vision is a great example of the newest AI and ML technologies now allowing developers & engineers and professionals to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry. Today's digital economy increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence. ThinkIQ Vision's win here at the 2023 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of the AI DevWorld conference and the 2023 AI TechAwards.

Award winners were selected from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork AI Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, ML and data science industries; and general regard and use by AI ecosystems and communities.

"We are on the precipice of an AI revolution and are extremely proud to join the ranks of so many impressive companies as a 2023 AI TechAward winner," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "Our mission is to transform the smart manufacturing industry through innovative and sustainable AI solutions. As a result, our customers have improved yield and quality like never before, while mitigating the risk of recalls, saving costs and harmonizing operations."

ThinkIQ will be presented its AI TechAward during AI DevWorld 2023 (Oct 24-26, Santa Clara, CA & Oct 31-Nov 2, Live Online), the premier AI, Machine Learning & Data Science conference.

To learn more about ThinkIQ, visit our website.

About ThinkIQ
ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence.  Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA. 

Media Contact
Christian Morley
Lumina Communications for ThinkIQ
[email protected]

SOURCE ThinkIQ

Also from this source

ThinkIQ Receives Patent for Digital Manufacturing Transformation

ThinkIQ Enhances Continuous Intelligence Platform to Drive Supply Chain Resiliency and Sustainability Compliance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.