ThinkIQ Vision Recognized as 2023 AI TechAward Winner

ThinkIQ Vision is named 2023 AI TechAward winner in IoT AI category for exceptional smart manufacturing capabilities

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced its platform, ThinkIQ Vision, has been named a 2023 AI TechAward winner in the Internet of Things (IoT) AI category. The AI TechAward celebrates technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science industries across 20 different categories.

The award-winning ThinkIQ Vision platform embraces modern vision-processing software combined with powerful pre-packaged AI and ML capabilities to turn cameras on the shop floor into powerful sensors that eliminate blind spots across equipment, materials, and people to greatly enhance the available data for Continuous Intelligence.

"ThinkIQ Vision is a great example of the newest AI and ML technologies now allowing developers & engineers and professionals to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry. Today's digital economy increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence. ThinkIQ Vision's win here at the 2023 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of the AI DevWorld conference and the 2023 AI TechAwards.

Award winners were selected from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork AI Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, ML and data science industries; and general regard and use by AI ecosystems and communities.

"We are on the precipice of an AI revolution and are extremely proud to join the ranks of so many impressive companies as a 2023 AI TechAward winner," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "Our mission is to transform the smart manufacturing industry through innovative and sustainable AI solutions. As a result, our customers have improved yield and quality like never before, while mitigating the risk of recalls, saving costs and harmonizing operations."

ThinkIQ will be presented its AI TechAward during AI DevWorld 2023 (Oct 24-26, Santa Clara, CA & Oct 31-Nov 2, Live Online), the premier AI, Machine Learning & Data Science conference.

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

