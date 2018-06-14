thinkKIDS™ Launches with Protein Bars for Kids That Contain 45 Percent Less Sugar than the Leading Granola Bar

"Snack and granola bars are a $3 billion dollar category. We saw a hole in the marketplace because many kids bars don't contain a lot of protein and can often be loaded with sugar," said Cherry Joh, Senior Marketing Director for thinkKIDS. "Our challenge was to make a bar with the right nutritional profile and that also tastes great. That's why we taste-tested our bars with kids 6 to 12 years old and only their favorite bars made the final cut."

The bars are available in five irresistible flavors:

Chocolate Chip – mini chocolate chips in a soft, doughy center and covered in chocolate

Peanut Butter Cup – the perfect combination of a peanut butter center and creamy chocolate

Cookies & Creme – cocoa crisps and creme drops with a white creme coating

Cinnamon Sugar Cookie – real cinnamon in a soft center with just a hint of sugar

Vanilla Cupcake – a classic cupcake flavor with real vanilla

thinkKIDS will be debuting in retailers nationwide this summer, starting with Target and Kroger. For more information, please visit thinkkidsproducts.com.

About thinkKIDS

thinkKIDS™ is a new brand of protein bars for kids. As parents ourselves, we know that when kids ask for a snack, the tug-of-war between nutritious and delicious begins. thinkKIDS makes snack time a win-win by starting with nutritious ingredients that are full of protein and fiber and then crafting tasty, kid-tested recipes with 4 grams of sugar. They're also gluten free, GMO-free and made with no artificial flavors or colors. For more information, please visit thinkkidsproducts.com.

