thinkKIDS™ Launches with Protein Bars for Kids That Contain 45 Percent Less Sugar than the Leading Granola Bar

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- thinkKIDS™ is a new brand of protein bars for kids that contain 45 percent less sugar than the leading national granola bar.1 The line of bars was created to solve the daily tug-of-war parents face with their kids when choosing between snacks that are nutritious versus delicious. Available in scrumptious flavors like Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Chip, thinkKIDS bars provide the perfect balance of taste and nutrition with 7 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber while limiting sugar to 4 grams per serving. Each bar is also gluten free, GMO-free and made with no artificial flavors or colors.
"Snack and granola bars are a $3 billion dollar category. We saw a hole in the marketplace because many kids bars don't contain a lot of protein and can often be loaded with sugar," said Cherry Joh, Senior Marketing Director for thinkKIDS. "Our challenge was to make a bar with the right nutritional profile and that also tastes great. That's why we taste-tested our bars with kids 6 to 12 years old and only their favorite bars made the final cut."
The bars are available in five irresistible flavors:
Chocolate Chip – mini chocolate chips in a soft, doughy center and covered in chocolate
Peanut Butter Cup – the perfect combination of a peanut butter center and creamy chocolate
Cookies & Creme – cocoa crisps and creme drops with a white creme coating
Cinnamon Sugar Cookie – real cinnamon in a soft center with just a hint of sugar
Vanilla Cupcake – a classic cupcake flavor with real vanilla
thinkKIDS will be debuting in retailers nationwide this summer, starting with Target and Kroger. For more information, please visit thinkkidsproducts.com.
About thinkKIDS
thinkKIDS™ is a new brand of protein bars for kids. As parents ourselves, we know that when kids ask for a snack, the tug-of-war between nutritious and delicious begins. thinkKIDS makes snack time a win-win by starting with nutritious ingredients that are full of protein and fiber and then crafting tasty, kid-tested recipes with 4 grams of sugar. They're also gluten free, GMO-free and made with no artificial flavors or colors. For more information, please visit thinkkidsproducts.com.
