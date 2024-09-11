ThinkLite Air and Medxcel Partner to Enhance IAQ and Safeguard Critical Care Patients at Texas Children's Hospital

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkLite Air, a pioneer in indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, proudly announces its collaboration with Medxcel, a subsidiary of Ascension and most recently, Prime Healthcare, to enhance patient safety at a Texas children's hospital. This partnership underscores ThinkLite Air's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes by delivering industry leading IAQ technology designed to protect vulnerable populations.

GBAC STAR™ Registered ThinkLite Air Flair ThinkLite Air Purilux LED Air Purifying Light & Flair IAQ Monitor

Medxcel has relied on ThinkLite Air for nearly four years to help track and reduce healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in healthcare facilities. In Summer 2024, Medxcel installed ThinkLite Air Purilux units in every patient room and common area of the Oncology wing at a Texas children's hospital. ThinkLite Air Flair monitors were also strategically placed throughout the wing to ensure continuous monitoring and optimization of IAQ levels.

Impressive Results:

Ultrafine pollution (PC0.1) decreased by 73%, addressing the critical 0.1-0.3 micron range, where most airborne pathogens reside.





Reduced coarse pollution (PM2.5), which includes allergens, dust, spores and the like, by 96%.





Total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) dropped by 16%.

The Flair monitors not only verified the effectiveness of the Purilux units but also enabled real-time alerts for administrators when IAQ metrics breach pre-set thresholds. Additionally, the Flair data demonstrated that spaces within the Oncology wing are now performing at an ISO 3-4 "clean room" level, revealing opportunities for significant energy savings through optimized HVAC operations.

Brandon Quigley, National Director of Operations at Medxcel, praised the initiative: "ThinkLite Air has provided us with actionable data and proven solutions that reassure us our building systems are providing top-tier protection for our patients and staff. This partnership not only helps us optimize our facility's operations but also empowers us to make informed decisions moving forward."

Following the success of this project, Medxcel and ThinkLite Air are exploring opportunities to expand these IAQ improvements across additional Medxcel facilities, further safeguarding patient health.

About ThinkLite Air

ThinkLite Air is an industry leader in IAQ monitoring and purification solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI technology to autonomously detect and remove harmful airborne pollutants in real-time, ThinkLite Air designs and manufactures innovative products that improve health, safety, and productivity. With a commitment to improving air quality backed by extensive research, ThinkLite Air is a trusted partner for organizations dedicated to health and energy efficiency.

