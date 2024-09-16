ThinkLite Air Transforms Indoor Air Quality and Uncovers Energy Savings for Biotech Companies

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkLite Air, a leader in indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, is helping biotech companies improve IAQ while achieving up to 70% energy savings in HVAC operations and filter replacement costs.

With the post-pandemic focus on employee health, returning to the office, and operational efficiency, reducing airborne pollutants and enhancing air quality are key goals. ThinkLite Air addresses these challenges with solutions that not only improve indoor air quality but also reduce energy consumption and meet green building certification standards like WELL and LEED.

Recent ThinkLite Air deployments at biotech facilities have yielded impressive results, including:

Significantly safe and reduced levels of pathogens, airborne bacteria, allergens and dust for over 87% of all occupied office hours





41% faster elimination of such contaminants as soon as they are introduced into a space





Significantly safe and reduced levels of total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) to excellent/good standards by the EPA for 99% of all occupied office hours





Excellent/Good overall air quality by EPA standards for 100% of all occupied office hours

In addition to IAQ improvements, Flair IAQ monitors have revealed that many biotech facilities are over-ventilated during low occupancy periods. Correcting these inefficiencies can save up to 70% in energy costs while maintaining air quality standards. The Purilux units provide ASHRAE-recommended in-room filtration, offering enhanced purification that standard HVAC systems cannot achieve in specialized biotech spaces.

Dinesh Wadhwani, CEO of ThinkLite Air, remarked, "The measurable improvements in indoor air quality that biotech companies have achieved working with ThinkLite Air are impressive. If there is anything more important than measuring air quality and reducing energy, it is having the empirical data to report on it with pride to all employees, customers and stakeholders. Significantly improved air quality, combined with substantial energy savings yields paybacks as fast as 6 months; it's clear that our solutions are setting a new standard for healthier, more efficient biotech environments."

A CFO of a Boston-based medical manufacturing company added, "ThinkLite Air's technology has been a game-changer. It's not only improved our IAQ but delivered cost savings, aligning perfectly with our sustainability goals. It's a win-win for our operations and commitment to a healthier workplace."

Biotech companies are now expanding ThinkLite Air solutions to other sensitive environments, ensuring both operational efficiency and employee well-being.

