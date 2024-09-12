ThinkLite Air Unveils the World's First Enterprise-Grade IAQ Platform: The Airlytics® Dashboard

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkLite Air introduces the Airlytics® Dashboard, the world's first enterprise-grade indoor air quality (IAQ) platform, tailored to meet the needs of large and mid-scale organizations. Designed for Fortune 500 companies, healthcare facilities, universities, and multi-location enterprises, the Airlytics® Dashboard offers comprehensive insights and control over indoor environments.

Revolutionizing IAQ Management

ThinkLite Air Airlytics® Dashboard & GBAC STAR™ Registered ThinkLite Air Flair GBAC STAR™ Registered ThinkLite Air Flair

As IAQ becomes increasingly important, the Airlytics® Dashboard stands out by providing advanced solutions for complex, large-scale settings. It is the only platform in the world that allows for seamless multi-site IAQ management, offering a uniform, consistent experience across all locations. With advanced cybersecurity features, including TLS encryption over Wi-Fi and Ethernet, secured building management system (BMS) integration, and the option for on-site server deployment, Airlytics® ensures that IAQ data is comprehensive and secure.

Meet the Flair: The Heart of the Platform

At the core of the platform is the ThinkLite Flair monitor. This intelligent IAQ monitor provides real-time, actionable insights into the indoor environment, capturing critical data that empowers organizations to make informed decisions. Unlike other IAQ solutions, it pairs with an induct version that monitors outdoor air as it enters the building. This dual approach ensures that every aspect of a building's air quality is accounted for.

In addition, the Airlytics® Dashboard integrates seamlessly with building BMS systems and ThinkLite Air's smart purification devices like the ICON and Purilux, which autonomously adjust to maintain optimal air quality and energy efficiency. This interconnected system allows organizations to not only monitor but actively control their indoor environments.

Trusted by Global Leaders

Leading organizations such as Morgan Stanley, Siemens, and Ascension Healthcare rely on ThinkLite Air's platform to improve air quality, reduce absenteeism, and increase productivity. These organizations have achieved a return on investment within six months by enhancing employee well-being and reducing energy costs.

Additional Features

Data-Driven Insights: Real-time data helps organizations proactively manage air quality.



Real-time data helps organizations proactively manage air quality. Custom Alerts: Immediate notifications when air quality drops.



Immediate notifications when air quality drops. User-Friendly Interface: Simplified visualizations for easy monitoring and decision-making.



Simplified visualizations for easy monitoring and decision-making. Multi-User and Hierarchy Support: Secure, role-based access and public views to showcase monthly improvements and highlights.



Secure, role-based access and public views to showcase monthly improvements and highlights. Compliance Made Easy: Meet and exceed IAQ standards with live monitoring and comprehensive reports.

The Airlytics® Dashboard is a comprehensive IAQ solution for modern enterprises, offering cost-saving and health-boosting benefits. Learn more or request a demo.

