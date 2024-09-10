ThinkLite Air's Flair Monitor Earns GBAC STAR™ Registered Status, Validating Unmatched Indoor Air Quality Claims

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkLite Air, a leader in indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, proudly announces that its Flair Indoor Air Quality Monitor has achieved the prestigious GBAC STAR™ Registered status from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a division of ISSA. This certification serves as third-party validation of the Flair Monitor's effectiveness and accuracy, confirming its top-tier performance in indoor air quality management.

GBAC STAR™ Registered ThinkLite Air Flair ThinkLite Air Flair GBAC STAR™ Certificate

The GBAC STAR™ Registered program is a trusted mark of quality, rigorously evaluating products based on their support of biorisk management best practices. Achieving this status verifies that the Flair Monitor adheres to stringent criteria for performance, efficacy, and safety, making it an ideal choice for institutions prioritizing IAQ. With increasing concerns over indoor air contaminants like wildfire smoke, the Flair Monitor's certified capabilities are crucial for maintaining safe environments.

"We are honored that the Flair Monitor has received the GBAC STAR™ Registered status," said Dinesh Wadhwani, CEO at ThinkLite Air. "This certification not only reinforces our commitment to delivering industry-leading air quality solutions but also provides our clients with the assurance that our product has been validated by an authoritative third party."

The Flair Monitor leads the market with its ability to detect a wide range of air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM) and particle counts (PC) down to 0.1 microns, unlike any other IAQ monitor on the market today. Additionally, it detects and reports on total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs), formaldehyde (HCHO), ozone (O3), and carbon dioxide (CO2).

Paired with the Airlytics® Dashboard, the Flair provides real-time data, analytics, and alerts, empowering organizations to make informed decisions about IAQ. The GBAC certification validates the accuracy and reliability of these features, giving users confidence in the monitor's ability to safeguard health and safety.

"Indoor air quality is more critical than ever, and the GBAC STAR™ Registered program plays a vital role in identifying solutions that uphold the highest standards," said John Barrett, ISSA Executive Director. "The ThinkLite Air Flair Monitor exemplifies this commitment to quality, offering organizations a validated tool to manage their indoor environments."

ThinkLite Air remains dedicated to empowering schools, offices, healthcare facilities, and other organizations with advanced IAQ solutions for safer, healthier indoor spaces. The Flair Monitor's GBAC STAR™ Registered status underscores the company's leadership in the IAQ industry.

