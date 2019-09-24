ThinkLite receives third consecutive Inc. 5000 award

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkLite, LLC, www.thinklite.com, a global lighting efficiency company that custom designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs energy efficient LED products for commercial customers, and governments, has received the 2019 Inc Magazine 5000 award.

To be designated as one of Inc Magazine's 5000 companies, you must be one of the 5000 fastest growing, privately held companies in America. This is the third consecutive year ThinkLite has received this designation, Only one in eight companies that receive this award have won it three times according to Inc Magazine. Each year, tens of thousands of companies that apply for consideration with this year being a record year for submissions.

David Ledbetter, Editor in Chief, Inc Media, commented, "This is your 3rd time on the Inc 5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment." Ledbetter, in a letter to ThinkLite management, said that "companies that made the list, on average, have grown six fold since 2015."

ThinkLite Chief Operations Officer, Danny Wadhwani said, "We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award for our third consecutive year. Naturally, it becomes harder to grow at this pace as you become a larger organization, so this award is a testament to our commitment to maintain this trajectory both here in the US and Globally."

ThinkLite delivers LED lighting solutions to companies looking to reduce energy costs as well as utilize their patented lighting technology applications. In the past year, they have seen significant growth in their bio-engineering department, having successfully developed and implemented custom spectrum lighting solutions for lettuce & tomato vertical farms, poultry farms, and recently cannabis grow lights. ThinkLite's solutions have consistently provided higher yields due to their lighting technology and their ability to customize how the optimum light energy is delivered to that specific application.

Within their commercial and industrial department, their lighting solutions can be custom tailored to enhance workspaces, sports complexes and any corporate or industrial environment looking to improve lighting conditions, concurrently saving money on energy consumption. With substantial local and federal utility rebates and incentives, replacing existing lighting with ThinkLite's LED solutions, the company claims organizations can quickly recoup their investment. Organizations that implement ThinkLite's LED solutions continue to enjoy the savings over time.

ThinkLite provides no-cost lighting consultations and assessments to potential clients and can be reached at inquiry@thinklite.com.

