ThinkMarkets launches new copy trading product, ThinkCopy

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets, the multi award-winning global online trading provider is excited to announce the launch of its new copy trading mobile application, ThinkCopy for clients within its emerging markets region.

ThinkCopy enables clients to choose from 100's of successful traders and set auto-copy orders on a dedicated mobile app. Features of the app include being able to filter successful traders against specific criteria, allocate specific funds to a trader and set their own take profit and stop-loss orders. Clients will also be able to join a global community of like-minded individuals to discuss trading strategies and receive market insights.

The new app will be available to download on the Apple store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).

Faizan Anees, co-founder, commented: "Copy trading is very popular for clients just starting out on their trading journey. ThinkCopy provides the ability for clients to follow and copy experienced traders via our dedicated mobile app. Clients will have the ability to see the performance of top traders, allocate funds and set auto-copy trades."

Think Copy is the latest initiative to be launched by the highly active broker in 2023, following the announcement of its expansion across Asia-Pacific with a New Zealand licence, the launch of a new PAMM offering and enhancing the features on its award-winning proprietary trading platform, ThinkTrader with the launch of Traders Gym.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online trading provider established in 2010 offering clients the ability to trade over 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities and more.

The company has 450,000 global clients and holds 9 regulatory licenses from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA), Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC), Financial Conduct Authority, UK (FCA), Financial Services Authority, Seychelles (FSA), Financial Services Conduct Authority, South Africa (FSCA), Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC), Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) and the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

Clients can gain access to three trading platforms, the ThinkMarkets proprietary multi award-winning ThinkTrader platform and both MT4 and MT5 platforms. All platforms are available on mobile, web and desktop.

ThinkMarkets has 11 global offices including London, Tokyo, Chicago, Melbourne, Limassol, Dubai, Sofia and Johannesburg.

For further information visit www.thinkmarkets.com

