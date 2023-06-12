ThinkMarkets launches new copy trading product, ThinkCopy

News provided by

ThinkMarkets

12 Jun, 2023, 16:02 ET

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets, the multi award-winning global online trading provider is excited to announce the launch of its new copy trading mobile application, ThinkCopy for clients within its emerging markets region.

ThinkCopy enables clients to choose from 100's of successful traders and set auto-copy orders on a dedicated mobile app. Features of the app include being able to filter successful traders against specific criteria, allocate specific funds to a trader and set their own take profit and stop-loss orders. Clients will also be able to join a global community of like-minded individuals to discuss trading strategies and receive market insights.

The new app will be available to download on the Apple store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).

Faizan Anees, co-founder, commented: "Copy trading is very popular for clients just starting out on their trading journey. ThinkCopy provides the ability for clients to follow and copy experienced traders via our dedicated mobile app. Clients will have the ability to see the performance of top traders, allocate funds and set auto-copy trades."

Think Copy is the latest initiative to be launched by the highly active broker in 2023, following the announcement of its expansion across Asia-Pacific with a New Zealand licence, the launch of a new PAMM offering and enhancing the features on its award-winning proprietary trading platform, ThinkTrader with the launch of Traders Gym.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online trading provider established in 2010 offering clients the ability to trade over 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities and more.

The company has 450,000 global clients and holds 9 regulatory licenses from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA), Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC), Financial Conduct Authority, UK (FCA), Financial Services Authority, Seychelles (FSA), Financial Services Conduct Authority, South Africa (FSCA), Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC), Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) and the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

Clients can gain access to three trading platforms, the ThinkMarkets proprietary multi award-winning ThinkTrader platform and both MT4 and MT5 platforms. All platforms are available on mobile, web and desktop.

ThinkMarkets has 11 global offices including London, Tokyo, Chicago, Melbourne, Limassol, Dubai, Sofia and Johannesburg.

For further information visit www.thinkmarkets.com

Media Contact:
[email protected]

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12968860

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE ThinkMarkets

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.