ThinkMarkets wins Europe's Best forex and CFD broker 2025 award from TradingView

ThinkMarkets , a leading online trading provider, has won Europe's Best Forex and CFD broker 2025, as recognised by TradingView.

The annual TradingView awards recognise brokers on the TradingView platform that consistently deliver strong trading experiences for their users. The awards highlight brokers that demonstrate reliability, performance, and engagement within the TradingView community.

Winners are selected based on a combination of verified client reviews, feedback, and ratings, alongside measures such as client engagement and platform uptime. This process helps ensure the awards reflect real trader experience and recognise brokers that deliver consistently high standards of service.

Commenting on the award, co-CEO Nauman Anees said:

"We're proud to have won TradingView's Europe's Best Forex and CFD broker award for 2025. This recognition reflects the trust traders place in ThinkMarkets and the continued focus our teams have on delivering a reliable, high-quality trading experience.

TradingView plays an important role in how traders analyse and engage with the markets, so being recognised by its community is particularly meaningful. We'll continue to invest in our technology, expand our offering, and strengthen our platform to support traders across Europe and around the world as they navigate global markets."

ThinkMarkets also took the opportunity to thank its clients, partners, and teams across the business for their continued support, all of whom have played a part in helping the company achieve this award.

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, stocks, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London and Melbourne, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, users can visit the ThinkMarkets website https://www.thinkmarkets.com/en/

