ThinkNow and Fuel Cycle Join Forces to Deliver Next-Level Multicultural Insights on a Single Platform

BURBANK, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkNow, a leading market research company specializing in the U.S. Hispanic and multicultural markets, has announced a partnership with Fuel Cycle, a leading market research and customer insights platform to deliver both multicultural and general population insights side by side in one platform with access to multiple communities. By leveraging this integrated approach, companies can aggregate real-time data to gain valuable insights, enabling them to make strategic marketing decisions based on a comprehensive understanding of their target audiences.

Fuel Cycle leverages its unified continuous and agile research ecosystem – the FC Market Research Cloud™ – to connect brands to their key audiences, enabling everything they need to acquire, retain, and expand customer relationships. ThinkNow harnesses technology-driven market research solutions to ensure that the experiences and perspectives of critical multicultural consumer segments are accurately represented in strategic decision-making processes. By collaborating, ThinkNow and Fuel Cycle leverage best-in-class cloud-based market research solutions to make culturally relevant multicultural data easily accessible to premium brands.

"Consumers today have higher expectations of brands. They want personalized marketing experiences that speak to their needs and appeal to what's important to them and their communities," shares Mario Carrasco, Co-Founder and Principal at ThinkNow. "As the U.S. consumer market grows increasingly diverse, it has become imperative that brands level up their understanding of diverse consumers to remain relevant."

"We recognize the mounting challenges that researchers and insights professionals encounter as they strive for remarkable outcomes within the confines of tighter budgets and limited resources," said Rick Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer at Fuel Cycle. "Understanding the urgency of generating actionable insights crucial for organizational success, we firmly believe that the union of ThinkNow and Fuel Cycle can significantly accelerate the time required to attain these invaluable insights."

ThinkNow is a full-service, cross-cultural research technology company providing insight solutions to help organizations thrive in the culturally evolving and dynamically shifting demographics of the U.S. consumer market. The firm also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, which provides sample to leading market research companies around the world. Learn more at thinknow.com.

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today, connecting brands to their key audiences. Our platform delivers mission-critical intelligence and insights for key decision makers who own product, brand, and market experiences, enabling everything required to continually acquire, retain, and expand customer relationships. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com.

