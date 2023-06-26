ThinkNow and Fuel Cycle Join Forces to Deliver Next-Level Multicultural Insights on a Single Platform

News provided by

ThinkNow

26 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

BURBANK, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkNow, a leading market research company specializing in the U.S. Hispanic and multicultural markets, has announced a partnership with Fuel Cycle, a leading market research and customer insights platform to deliver both multicultural and general population insights side by side in one platform with access to multiple communities. By leveraging this integrated approach, companies can aggregate real-time data to gain valuable insights, enabling them to make strategic marketing decisions based on a comprehensive understanding of their target audiences.

Fuel Cycle leverages its unified continuous and agile research ecosystem – the FC Market Research Cloud™ – to connect brands to their key audiences, enabling everything they need to acquire, retain, and expand customer relationships. ThinkNow harnesses technology-driven market research solutions to ensure that the experiences and perspectives of critical multicultural consumer segments are accurately represented in strategic decision-making processes. By collaborating, ThinkNow and Fuel Cycle leverage best-in-class cloud-based market research solutions to make culturally relevant multicultural data easily accessible to premium brands.

"Consumers today have higher expectations of brands. They want personalized marketing experiences that speak to their needs and appeal to what's important to them and their communities," shares Mario Carrasco, Co-Founder and Principal at ThinkNow. "As the U.S. consumer market grows increasingly diverse, it has become imperative that brands level up their understanding of diverse consumers to remain relevant."

"We recognize the mounting challenges that researchers and insights professionals encounter as they strive for remarkable outcomes within the confines of tighter budgets and limited resources," said Rick Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer at Fuel Cycle. "Understanding the urgency of generating actionable insights crucial for organizational success, we firmly believe that the union of ThinkNow and Fuel Cycle can significantly accelerate the time required to attain these invaluable insights." 

Click here to learn more about the FC Market Research Cloud™ enhanced by ThinkNow Multicultural Data.

About ThinkNow

ThinkNow is a full-service, cross-cultural research technology company providing insight solutions to help organizations thrive in the culturally evolving and dynamically shifting demographics of the U.S. consumer market. The firm also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, which provides sample to leading market research companies around the world. Learn more at thinknow.com.   

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today, connecting brands to their key audiences. Our platform delivers mission-critical intelligence and insights for key decision makers who own product, brand, and market experiences, enabling everything required to continually acquire, retain, and expand customer relationships. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com.

Media Contact
Sridhar Shenoy
(424) 293-8065
[email protected]com

SOURCE ThinkNow

Also from this source

ThinkNow Base, A Proprietary Panel Management Software, Launches Revolutionizing the Client and Panelist Experience

ThinkNow Audiences Multicultural Holidays Zero-Party Data Available on Major DSPs and SSPs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.