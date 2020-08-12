THINKNOW Makes Second Appearance on the Inc. 5000

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ThinkNow is No. 2729 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The importance of understanding the voices of multicultural consumers has played out in the headlines this year. Companies and brands rely on the integrity of our research to connect them to these global conversations in a way that is authentic to them. We are honored to be a part of the solution and to see our passion for the work we do acknowledged among such outstanding companies," says Mario Carrasco, Co-Founder and Principal of ThinkNow.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12. The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020.

About ThinkNow

ThinkNow is a technology driven cultural insights agency enabling companies and government agencies to discover the cultural drivers that influence consumer decisions. The firm also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, which provides sample to leading market research companies around the world. Learn more at thinknow.com.

Media Contacts:

Sridhar Shenoy, ThinkNow

818-843-0220

[email protected]

SOURCE ThinkNow

Related Links

https://thinknow.com/

