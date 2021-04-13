ThinkNow Ranks on The Financial Times' 2021 List of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

BURBANK, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, announced today that ThinkNow is among 500 companies across the Americas being recognized for exponential growth over three years, 2016 - 2019. To be considered for the list, companies must be headquartered in 20 specific countries, including Canada, the United States, and Mexico, have generated a minimum of $100,000 in 2016 and $1.5 million in 2019, and be independently owned.

"We are deeply honored to be acknowledged among such a diverse cohort of companies. Our growth is a testament to our commitment to demystifying multicultural audiences through research technologies that inform culturally sensitive marketing for some of the world's largest brands. We are passionate about the work we do and steadfast in our resolve to ensure multicultural Americans are included in the conversation," says Roy Eduardo Kokoyachuk, Co-Founder and Principal of ThinkNow.

This is the list's sophomore year, having made its debut amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. Past honorees include Bombas, Uber, and Netflix. This year's list will be revealed on the Financial Times website today and a Special Report released in the publication's April 29th print edition.

About ThinkNow

ThinkNow is a research technology company enabling businesses and government agencies to discover the cultural drivers that influence consumer decisions. The firm also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, which provides sample to leading market research companies around the world. Learn more at thinknow.com.

Methodology

Prospective companies interested in appearing on the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list are notified of the application window via online and print advertising, email, postal mail, and telephone. The window is open from October – January. Submitted revenue must be certified by the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, or a member of the company's executive committee. All reported company data is processed and verified by Statista. Companies are ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over a three-year period.

