ThinkNow Taps Semasio to Bring Multicultural Audiences to Programmatic Advertising

Partnership makes rich, zero-party consumer data from Hispanic, Black/African American, Asian, and LBGTQ+ audiences available, for the first time in programmatic media planning and buying.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semasio, a pioneer of targeting and insight solutions for programmatic advertising, has partnered with ThinkNow, a full-service, cross-cultural research technology company, to bring zero-party multicultural data to the programmatic ecosystem. The partnership will equip marketers with the tools and resources to plan, manage and message to their target audiences in a culturally evolving and dynamically shifting U.S. consumer market.

"ThinkNow's zero-party data integration with Semasio is a critical step in reaching multicultural audiences online," says Semasio CEO Kasper Skou. "Semasio is excited to work with ThinkNow to offer a more accurate way to reach the fastest-growing demographic segments in the U.S."

By combining a decade's worth of multicultural research experience and longitudinal data insights, ThinkNow captures the latest lifestyle, socio-demographic, financial and content consumption trends of today's multicultural population, which represent over $4.6 trillion in total spending in the U.S. Through the partnership with Semasio, these rich insights are now programmatically available across major advertising buying platforms.

"Our partnership answers the call for more robust multicultural data for activation across the programmatic ecosystem," says ThinkNow co-founder and principal Mario Xavier Carrasco. "Our zero-party approach coupled with Semasio's programmatic capabilities enables marketers to message multicultural consumers in a better way that speaks to their needs and wants."

About ThinkNow:

ThinkNow is a full-service, cross-cultural research technology company providing insight solutions to help organizations thrive in the culturally evolving and dynamically shifting demographics of the U.S. consumer market. The firm also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, which provides sample to leading market research companies around the world. Learn more at thinknow.com .

About Semasio:

Semasio, now part of Fyllo, is the pioneer in Unified Targeting, enabling digital marketers to seamlessly combine audience, contextual and brand fit solutions into one targeting strategy, both on the buy and the sell side. Founded in Hamburg in 2010, today the company is active in 50 countries and its semantic analysis engine supports more than 30 languages. Learn more at www.semasio.com .

