ThinkSmart Automation for Government Powers the State of California's Digital LLC Statement of Information

The ThinkSmart Automation Platform (TAP) is a cloud-based SaaS solution that empowers the State of California to quickly automate the forms and processes to avoid the potential for a backlog of applications. TAP automates and optimizes the LLC Formations online process, providing an integrated, user-friendly solution for entrepreneurs, companies and government personnel alike.

LLCs are the fastest growing entity type currently being registered in California over the last five years, with nearly 120,000 LLC Formation filings over the '16-17 fiscal year alone.

The new LLC Formation process will provide business owners with the following functionality:

Through live validations (e.g. automated preliminary name availability check, address lookup tool, active Corporate Agent for Service of Process list, etc.) the LLC Formation Online application will eliminate 98 percent of the most common rejection reasons that business encounter when filing by paper.

The online application will allow customers to instantly check the status of their online LLC Formation submission at any time of the day.

Customers may also order a certified copy of the filing that is provided via email immediately upon approval of the filing. Additionally, we are providing a new online certification verification tool to be used to verify the certificate was issued by our office.

Customer Benefits:

Initial users of the application have reported that it takes an average of just two minutes to fill out the information and submit the LLC Formation. Review and approval by Secretary of State staff will take significantly less time, resulting in entrepreneurs being able to start conducting business much sooner.

Customers receive an instant email confirmation upon submission, as well as email notifications for every step in the process.

Upon approval, customers will immediately receive a .pdf copy of the filing (including the certified copy, if requested at the time of submission) via email, and the image of the filing will be available on California Business Search within 24 to 48 hours.

The LLC Formation Online application significantly improves the customer experience by providing an end to end online experience, eliminating the need to stand in long lines or waiting days for mail to be sent and processed.

ABOUT THINKSMART LLC

ThinkSmart LLC, a leading provider of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) software, helps government and enterprises design, build and deploy automated workflows that accelerate processes and transform organizations. The ThinkSmart Automation Platform (TAP) removes the "pain of the mundane" by reducing the costs and headaches resulting from repetitive manual workflows.

For more information, visit www.thinksmart.com

ThinkSmart LLC is the owner of ThinkSmart LLC and all of its other marks. All other marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

