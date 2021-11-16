Thinkster Math Announces U.S. Patent Issuance for Artificial Intelligence-driven Hyper-Personalization of Student Learning

KENDALL PARK, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkster Learning Inc, DBA as Thinkster Math, the leader in AI & Data Science driven math tutoring, announced today that it has been granted a U.S. patent for its Intelligent and contextual AI system for knowledge progression and quiz management. The patented system adds significant capabilities to the company's Knowledge Acceleration Platform (KAP) and enables the company to deliver tailor-made learning experiences, at scale, to students across the world. Thinkster's repurposable AI-as-a-Service framework enables it to deliver any curriculum or content on the platform and uses AI/ML frameworks to accelerate learning by adaptively delivering critical thinking, analytical reasoning and fact fluency problems.

Thinkster Learning, Inc Thinkster Learning, Inc

"Our AI-powered approach exploits the power of data and user behavior, and allows students to take guided, hyper-personalized learning journeys. The AI system dynamically creates the contours of a knowledge mountain and customizes the learning pathways for each student. This helps us not only guarantee results for each student, but also enables them to have efficient, hurdle-free, learning processes that allows them to enjoy learning new topics and concepts," said Raj Valli, Founder and CEO, Thinkster Math. He added, "students are able to focus more, because they get to learn what they want, when they want and consequently see increased engagement and results."

This patented system enables individual tutors and school teachers to get actionable insights in real-time that are delivered in human readable formats using Natural Language Generation (NLG). The patent strengthens the company's unique position as the global leader in technology driven learning innovation, especially in B2C and B2School segments.

Through Thinkster's more tailored approach using AI and the Human Intelligence (HI) of tutors, students get customized training and quizzes in any subject that challenge and improve their learning levels. The technology curates personalized questions, answer explanations and learning plans according to each student's capabilities. It analyzes their way of answering, identifies their strengths and weaknesses and creates personalized improvement plans. It helps improve performance with personalization, instead of using canned user content adopted by traditional tutoring methods.

Math tutors also see huge benefits by being part of the Thinkster math tutoring platform. They get daily insights and reports on each student in the system, allowing them to deliver high quality tutoring services to parents and students. In addition, tutors can behave like pseudo franchisees of Thinkster and without any financial investment, can make between $3000 and $6000 a month by becoming a Thinkster certified math tutor.

About Company

Thinkster is the world leader in AI-driven math tutoring for kindergarten to high school (including Algebra and Geometry) and delivers hyper-personalized digital learning experiences with auditable and guaranteed results. Based in New Jersey, Thinkster is disrupting highly fragmented and retail-focused tutoring businesses. It combines the power of expert human tutors with a world-class curriculum and an amazing AI and data-driven approach that is hyper-personalized for each student. Thinkster's versatility in curriculum - from critical thinking, to fact fluency - prepares students not just for school tests or standardized tests but also for problem solving in a real-world context. With awesome reviews by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Apple, ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, Forbes, Fast Company and many more, Thinkster has thousands of students from over 30+ countries with really sticky customers. For more information, please visit HelloThinkster.com.

Media Contact:

Kendra Straley

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(888) 204-7484

SOURCE Thinkster Learning, Inc