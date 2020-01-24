Thinkwell Group Releases Its 5th Annual Guest Experience Trend Report on Fan Festivals & Events

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that 46% of fans surveyed would be willing to spend up to $1,000 for a fan experience? And that willingness to travel to such an experience is even higher, with 71% of fans reporting they would travel up to 500 miles for a fan activation, experience, or event?

These surprising findings and more can be found in Thinkwell's 5th Annual Guest Experience Trend Report, which explores guest motivations, success factors, and must-haves when it comes to fan conventions, festivals, meet-ups, and events.

Studios, IP holders, and other enterprises are seizing the opportunity to reach targeted groups of die-hard fans and brand evangelists across a variety of global experiential events, and the demand for fan fests and spaces where people with common interests can meet and mingle is climbing every year. With this continued growth of fan events around the world -- from San Diego Comic-Con fan activations to Pokémon GoFest and the Harry Potter Wizard's Unite Festival -- the team at Thinkwell dug into this trend to understand what is driving people to these events and how to make these experiences appealing and unique for fans.

To find out what's behind these trends and what makes these gatherings meaningful, fun, and worth the cost, read the full report here: Thinkwell's 5th Annual Guest Experience Trend Report.

About Thinkwell Group

Thinkwell Group is a global experience design and production agency with studios and offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, Abu Dhabi, Montréal, and Riyadh. For nearly 20 years, our multi-disciplinary team has created compelling experiences for a wide range of clients and brands around the world. Thinkwell's creative, collaborative team brings extensive experience in the strategy, planning, design, and production of theme parks, destination resorts, major branded and intellectual property attractions, events & spectaculars, museums & exhibits, expos, and live shows. The award-winning company has become a leader in experiential design by bringing a unique holistic approach to every engagement. Thinkwell most recently delivered Lionsgate Entertainment World and the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world's largest indoor theme park.

For more information, visit www.thinkwellgroup.com.

