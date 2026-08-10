"Thinner Is Not Always Better": NorthShore Adult Diapers Launches First National TV Commercial

New campaign challenges the incontinence industry's emphasis on thin, discreet products as research reveals widespread demand for stronger leak protection.

GREEN OAKS, Ill., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask the people who actually buy adult diapers what matters most, and the answer is clear: staying dry. Yet on retail shelves, thinness and discretion are still marketed as hallmarks of a better product. In an independent survey commissioned by NorthShore Adult Diapers and conducted by PDG Insights, over 90% of respondents said they would rather stay dry than use a thin and discreet product. To challenge that perception beyond the store shelf, NorthShore is taking the message to a national audience with its first television commercial and making the case with a wink.

NorthShore serves the 74% of adult diaper buyers whose needs go beyond light drips and dribbles. Post this "Golden Age of Thin" National TV Spot from NorthShore Adult Diapers Speed Speed

The 30-second spot, "The Golden Age of Thin," plays on a culture that celebrates thin in everything — phones, televisions, even the food we eat — then turns the idea on its head for a product where thin can mean a leak. That matters especially for people managing Heavy Bladder Leaks (HBL), which can involve larger-volume leaks and full bladder releases that products designed for light leaks are not built to handle. As the ad puts it, thinner is not progress; it is an accident waiting to happen.

Produced in-house, the commercial closes on the promise NorthShore has built its name on: living confidently dry. Since late July, it has aired nationally on cable networks including CNBC, Fox News, and CNN.

For NorthShore, the campaign is about more than launching a television commercial. It is about helping break the stigma surrounding incontinence. NorthShore has never hidden behind euphemisms — not on billboards, not on the radio, and not on national television.

"Incontinence is one of the few conditions where the products used to manage it are nearly as stigmatized as the condition itself," said Adam J. Greenberg, Founder and CEO of NorthShore. "The more people see the words 'adult diapers,' hear them, and talk about them, the easier it becomes for someone to recognize their situation, find the right product, and ask for help without shame. Surveys show it takes six to eight years for people to see a healthcare professional about incontinence — and that's with total use of euphemisms for the last 40 years. Our customers implored us 'try a new approach and call a diaper a diaper.' It worked for 'cancer' and early signs are that our 'truth-in-advertising' approach is starting to have the same effect for adult diapers."

What the Store Shelf Gets Wrong

Most incontinence products on the market are designed for Light Bladder Leakage (LBL) — the drips and dribbles often triggered by a sneeze, a laugh, or a cough. Thin, discreet products may be appropriate for those lighter needs.

HBL however, is not simply LBL happening more often. HBL involves larger volumes, multiple full bladder releases, and needs that a product engineered for a dribble was simply never designed to meet. Even many products labeled "maximum," "overnight," or "extended wear" at major retailers are designed for the lighter end of the spectrum.

74% of incontinence product buyers report symptoms that go beyond drips and dribbles. The store shelf brands are not filling this need as 73% of incontinence product buyers report they are "not very confident" their products won't leak. NorthShore has spent more than 20 years providing adult diapers and incontinence supplies specifically for heavier needs.

While a thinner product provides more discretion at first, it turns into an embarrassing moment as soon as it leaks — all discretion is lost. Over 90% of incontinence product buyers report they would prefer better drying and leak protection over thinner products. NorthShore takes a different approach: protection comes first.

"Heavy bladder leaks don't have to disrupt normal life if protection can be trusted to last, no matter what," said Greenberg.

More information about the "Thinner Is Not Always Better" campaign and the independent research is available at northshore.com/thinner-not-better. People managing HBL for themselves or a loved one can also find adult diapers, incontinence supplies, sizing guidance and support seven days a week from NorthShore Care Experts at northshore.com.

About NorthShore Adult Diapers

NorthShore® is the only brand of adult diapers and incontinence supplies designed specifically for heavy bladder leaks (HBL) — reducing nighttime changes and worry about leaks.

NorthShore is a mission-driven consumer healthcare company dedicated to empowering people to live with the freedom and dignity they deserve. The company serves individuals who have been overlooked by mainstream brands and underserved by a culture that treats incontinence as something to hide.

Founded in 2002 by Adam J. Greenberg, NorthShore has grown to become one of the most trusted brands in premium incontinence products, helping over 3 million individuals, their loved ones, and caregivers. Customers regularly share stories of how NorthShore helped them return to work, sleep through the night, travel confidently, or fully re-engage with family and community life.

Through innovative absorbent products, transparent language, empathetic customer service, and an inclusive community, NorthShore is redefining what it means to live confidently with incontinence.

Learn more at northshore.com.

SOURCE NorthShore Adult Diapers