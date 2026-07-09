12 Hours of Freedom: NorthShore Gives People with Incontinence the Ultimate Day Out in Chicago

NorthShore is proving that Heavy Bladder Leaks (HBL) don't have to limit life by hosting a full, unrestricted weekend in Chicago featuring an architecture river cruise, a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, and experiences built around the freedom that comes with trusted, high-performance protection.

GREEN OAKS, Ill., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore® Adult Diapers is kicking off its "Say Yes Summer" with a first of its kind: NorthShore's Day Out, a two-day celebration in Chicago on July 18–19, 2026, created for people living with heavy bladder leaks (HBL). On day one, attendees will take a Chicago Architecture Center river cruise, experience a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, and attend a group dinner. Day two brings the community inside the NorthShore facility itself: a behind-the-scenes warehouse tour, Q&A with staff, hands-on product demonstrations, and more. The heart of the story is not the itinerary, but what a full weekend represents — hope, aspiration, and a life lived with freedom and dignity.

NorthShore's Day Out makes a simple point out loud: NorthShore is not in the diaper business, it is in the participation business. For millions, the daily reality of HBL is mapping every outing around the nearest bathroom, turning down invitations, and gradually stopping going out altogether. It is one of the most common yet least talked about conditions. The weekend is NorthShore's proof of concept: two full days that demonstrate exactly what life looks like when HBL no longer calls the shots.

NorthShore takes people living with Heavy Bladder Leaks (HBL) on a first-ever two-day celebration in Chicago. Post this

"People living with HBL can still say yes to the experiences on their bucket list, without worry and shame, when they have protection built to stay dry no matter what," said Adam J. Greenberg, Founder and CEO of NorthShore.

NorthShore's Day Out doubles as a thank-you to the NorthShore Hero Club, a community of customers and caregivers who have chosen to share their stories openly, so the next person feels less alone. Hero Club members believe that freedom and dignity belong to everyone, and that no product should define what a person is capable of. Their openness has helped build something rare in this category: a community willing to talk about living with incontinence.

The weekend also carries a message for the millions who have quietly accepted leaks as a personal failure. Most incontinence products on the market are designed for light bladder leakage (LBL) — thin, discreet, and made for drips and dribbles. For people managing HBL, those products are never going to be enough. The problem isn't the person, it's the product. NorthShore exists for exactly those people, and NorthShore's Day Out is a live demonstration of what life looks like when they finally have high-performance protection that was actually made for them.

"Say Yes Summer" runs through August, capping off with NorthShore's sponsorship of the North Shore RunFest 5k/8k in Salem, MA, on August 30. The sponsorship brings the same message onto the racecourse: incontinence doesn't have to sideline anyone from the experiences worth showing up for. "Incontinence is very common, often treatable, and regardless, can be very manageable," Greenberg said.

People managing HBL for themselves or a loved one can find adult diapers, incontinence supplies, sizing guidance, and seven-day support from NorthShore Care Experts at northshore.com.

About NorthShore Adult Diapers

NorthShore® is the only brand of adult diapers and incontinence supplies designed specifically for heavy bladder leaks (HBL) — eliminating nighttime changes and worry about leaks.

NorthShore is a mission-driven consumer healthcare company dedicated to empowering people to live with the freedom and dignity they deserve. The company serves individuals who have been overlooked by mainstream brands and underserved by a culture that treats incontinence as something to hide.

Founded in 2002 by Adam J. Greenberg, NorthShore has grown to become one of the most trusted brands in premium incontinence products, helping over 3 million individuals, their loved ones, and caregivers. Customers regularly share stories of how NorthShore helped them return to work, sleep through the night, travel confidently, or fully re-engage with family and community life.

Through innovative absorbent products, transparent language, empathetic customer service, and an inclusive community, NorthShore is redefining what it means to live confidently with incontinence.

Learn more at northshore.com.

Media resources

High-resolution event and founder imagery, b-roll, and Say Yes Summer campaign creative are available in NorthShore's digital newsroom and downloadable media kit:

Media Kit

Newsroom

Notes to editors

Founder Adam J. Greenberg is available for an interview. Hero Club members attending the event can be made available for media, with permission. Product testing and ratings can be verified at northshore.com.

Key facts for editors

What: NorthShore's Day Out (NSDO), NorthShore's first-ever event dedicated to celebrating people living with heavy bladder leaks (HBL). Event theme: "12 Hours of Freedom."

NorthShore's Day Out (NSDO), NorthShore's first-ever event dedicated to celebrating people living with heavy bladder leaks (HBL). Event theme: "12 Hours of Freedom." Campaign: The flagship of NorthShore's "Say Yes Summer," a July–August slate built on one idea: NorthShore is not in the diaper business, it is in the participation business.

The flagship of NorthShore's "Say Yes Summer," a July–August slate built on one idea: NorthShore is not in the diaper business, it is in the participation business. When and where: July 18–19, 2026, in Chicago.

July 18–19, 2026, in Chicago. Day one: A Chicago Architecture Center river boat tour, a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, and a group dinner.

A Chicago Architecture Center river boat tour, a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, and a group dinner. Day two: A behind-the-scenes warehouse tour, Q&A with NorthShore staff, hands-on product demonstrations, and community building

A behind-the-scenes warehouse tour, Q&A with NorthShore staff, hands-on product demonstrations, and community building Who: Loyal customers and NorthShore Hero Club members, a community that openly shares their stories online to help others feel less alone.

Loyal customers and NorthShore Hero Club members, a community that openly shares their stories online to help others feel less alone. Why it matters: NorthShore's own independent research finds that 74% of people with incontinence say their leaks exceed what light, store-brand products are designed for, a group the category has largely overlooked.

NorthShore's own independent research finds that 74% of people with incontinence say their leaks exceed what light, store-brand products are designed for, a group the category has largely overlooked. Scale: Nearly 100 million Americans live with urinary incontinence or another bladder condition, and many wait years before seeking help.

Nearly 100 million Americans live with urinary incontinence or another bladder condition, and many wait years before seeking help. Proof: NorthShore has helped over 3 million people with incontinence since 2002, holds a 4.7/5 rating across 35,000-plus verified customers, and its flagship MegaMax® tab-style adult diaper is tested for up to 12 hours of leak-free wear.

SOURCE NorthShore Adult Diapers