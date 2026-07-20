NorthShore Adult Diapers Hosts First-Ever Weekend Celebration for People Living With Incontinence

NorthShore is proving that Heavy Bladder Leaks (HBL) don't have to limit life by hosting two full, unrestricted weekends in Chicago this summer — featuring an architecture river cruise, a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, and experiences built around the freedom that comes with trusted, high-performance protection.

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of people living with heavy bladder leaks (HBL), full and spontaneous days packed with experiences have felt out of reach. On July 18 and 19, NorthShore Adult Diapers® proved they aren't.

Several attendees and staff members participating in NorthShore's Day Out enjoy the Chicago Architecture Center's First Lady river cruise through downtown Chicago.

NorthShore invited longtime customers and brand advocates called Hero Club members for a full weekend in Chicago, showing that active, experience-filled days are possible with trusted protection that works. Guests from across the country, including California, Idaho, Florida, Connecticut, and New York, enjoyed an architecture cruise on the Chicago River, a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, a NorthShore warehouse and office tour, and more.

NorthShore's Day Out is the first event of its kind by an adult incontinence brand — a weekend created to celebrate NorthShore customers and help reduce the stigma that has kept millions from seeking better solutions. It is the first of two events, with a second taking place Aug. 15–16 for a new group of Hero Club members and long-time customers. Across both weekends, more than 40 guests will participate.



A Full Weekend — Without Limits

On Saturday, July 18, guests and staff took a shuttle from the northern suburbs to downtown and boarded the First Lady for a 90-minute architecture cruise led by the Chicago Architecture Center. From there, the group traveled to Wrigley Field together and watched a dominant Cubs victory. After the game, guests connected over classic Chicago deep dish pizza.

"There are so many people out there dealing with similar things — you just don't know about it because nobody is talking about it," said George, a Hero Club member. "Not only has the weekend been fun, but it also shows that we have a community of people that can support each other. You're never really truly alone if you're suffering from incontinence."

Many people living with HBL have stopped doing the things they love, including skipping events, cutting trips short, networking with others, and staying home when they'd rather be out. NorthShore's Day Out was built to change that.

"Back home, things feel isolating," said Kevin, another Hero Club member. "This was a great opportunity to meet a lot of people in the same boat. We're all here with a shared experience and a common theme that brings us together."

"Getting to spend a full weekend with our customers — who we call heroes — and hearing their stories, cheering together at Wrigley, and connecting over dinner was deeply special," said Adam J. Greenberg, Founder and CEO of NorthShore Adult Diapers. "It was everything we hoped it would be and more."

On Sunday, guests toured NorthShore's 180,000-square-foot warehouse and offices in a 90-minute behind-the-scenes session led by Greenberg himself. Three breakout sessions followed: a hands-on diaper testing experience where guests compared NorthShore products to store brands and saw the science behind the diaper firsthand; a lunch and Q&A panel with Greenberg and several other leaders including the VP of Marketing, customer service supervisor, and diaper product expert, and an open forum where guests shared experiences, product feedback, and thoughts directly with the team.

"Nobody's ever celebrated us having a need in this context before, honestly," said Kelly, who attended as a caregiver. "A lot was put into the weekend — so many details were right on-point."



The Story Behind NorthShore's Day Out

The attendees came from the NorthShore Hero Club — a community of customers and caregivers who have chosen to share their stories publicly so the next person feels less alone. They represent a group the incontinence industry has long overlooked. Most products on the market are built for light bladder leakage (LBL) which is primarily categorized by drips and dribbles. But heavy bladder leaks are a different problem entirely, and the products built for the lighter end of the spectrum were never designed to solve it. According to an independent study, 74% of incontinence product buyers say their symptoms exceed drips and dribbles — yet store brands remain the default option for most.

NorthShore's Day Out is the flagship event of "Say Yes Summer," NorthShore Adult Diapers' July and August campaign built on one instruction: focus on life, not leaks. Saturday's theme, "12 Hours of Freedom," is a nod to NorthShore's MegaMax® adult diapers, tested for up to 12 hours of protection. The point of the weekend was that those hours were spent on the river, at Wrigley, and at the dinner table — not on the logistics of getting through them.

"Relationships and friendships were forged this weekend that will continue long after everyone heads home," Greenberg said. "That's what Say Yes Summer is really about — saying yes to the unexpected, yes to new people, and yes to a full life."



Incontinence affects millions of Americans, yet remains one of the least talked about health conditions. Every event, every story shared, and every conversation started is one more step toward making it easier for the next person to get support. NorthShore believes that starts with saying "adult diapers" out loud.

People managing heavy bladder leaks, for themselves or for someone they love, can find products, sizing guidance, and support from NorthShore Care Experts at northshore.com.



ABOUT NORTHSHORE ADULT DIAPERS

NorthShore® is the only brand of adult diapers and incontinence supplies designed specifically for heavy bladder leaks (HBL) — eliminating nighttime changes and worry about leaks.

NorthShore is a mission-driven consumer healthcare company dedicated to empowering people to live with the freedom and dignity they deserve. The company serves individuals who have been overlooked by mainstream brands and underserved by a culture that treats incontinence as something to hide.

Founded in 2002 by Adam J. Greenberg, NorthShore has grown to become one of the most trusted brands in premium incontinence products, helping over 3 million individuals, their loved ones, and caregivers. Customers regularly share stories of how NorthShore helped them return to work, sleep through the night, travel confidently, or fully re-engage with family and community life.

Through innovative absorbent products, transparent language, empathetic customer service, and an inclusive community, NorthShore is redefining what it means to live confidently with incontinence.

Learn more at northshore.com.

KEY FACTS FOR EDITORS

Event NorthShore's Day Out (NSDO). NorthShore Adult Diapers says it is the first event a brand in the adult incontinence category has built to celebrate the people who use its products. Theme "12 Hours of Freedom," the flagship event of NorthShore's "Say Yes Summer" campaign. When July 18–19, 2026 (Weekend 1). A second edition runs August 15–16 (Weekend 2). Where Chicago. Architecture cruise on the Chicago River, Cubs game at Wrigley Field, group dinner, and Sunday warehouse tour and breakout sessions at NorthShore's Green Oaks, IL facility. Who Hero Club members and long-time customers from across the country. Approximately 40 attendees across both weekends. Guests traveled from coast to coast, including California, Idaho, Florida, and New York. Company NorthShore Adult Diapers, founded in 2002 by Adam J. Greenberg, headquartered in Green Oaks, Illinois. Why it matters Nearly 100 million Americans live with urinary incontinence or another bladder or bowel condition, yet many wait years before seeking help.

Meanwhile, 74% of incontinence product buyers say their symptoms exceed drips and dribbles—the level store brands are designed for (PDG Insights, n=418, fielded April 28–May 6, 2026). An estimated 63% of U.S. women over age 20 experience bladder leakage (International Continence Society). Products MegaMax® HBL Adult Diapers — up to 12 hours of protection. GoSupreme® HBL Underwear. Assets NorthShore Day Out July Photo Folder



NOTES TO EDITORS

Founder and CEO Adam J. Greenberg and VP of Marketing Nicole Irmo are available for interviews. High-resolution photography from July 18–19 is available here. The second NorthShore's Day Out takes place August 15–16. Media access is available by arrangement and is subject to guest consent.

SOURCE NorthShore Adult Diapers