Thinx Launches Styles Offering its New Innovative LeakSafe™ Barrier Design to Prevent Leaks for up to 12 Hours

Thinx, the retail leader in reusable period underwear, announces new patent-pending technology across its new period product styles to provide all day protection

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinx , the #1 selling reusable period underwear brand in retail, has launched styles featuring its new LeakSafe™ Barrier technology. Available across all products – Thinx, Thinx Teens®, and Thinx for All™ – the innovation offers all-day absorbency and is designed to prevent leaks (and worries) for up to 12 hours. The patent-pending 4-layer gusset provides wearers with outstanding comfort and protection. Plus, odor technology and breathable body fabrics help you feel fresh and dry throughout the day.

The new Thinx styles are intentionally designed to provide up to 12-hour leakproof protection. Product testing found these latest styles can absorb up to 12 regular tampons or 3 menstrual cups worth of flow. This means you can feel confident in your Thinx underwear even on your heaviest days and can decrease the need for disposable products and the fear of a mid-day underwear change.

"Testing found that our new LeakSafe™ Barrier technology can stand up to heavy flows and is absorbent enough for the majority of users," said Courtney Newman, Senior Director of Product Design at Thinx. "By blending aesthetics with function, we were able to maximize the gusset's surface area while creating a secure barrier that controls the movement of fluid, resulting in an exceptional product that allows customers to get it all - comfort, style and protection."

The latest technology and design from Thinx will be available across the brand's range of period products. This innovation underscores the brand's mission to improve standards in period care, helping ensure those who menstruate can feel dry, comfortable, and relaxed all day long.

"During the development process, we challenged ourselves to explore various materials, designs, and manufacturing techniques to create the best experience for customers," said Sara Plotkin, VP of Brand & Creative at Thinx. "It is designed specifically with customers' needs in mind, knowing they want protection that helps them feel confident throughout their entire day."

Thinx products are priced to accommodate a range of needs and budgets. New styles featuring all-day absorbency up to 12 hours are now available at Thinx.com with Thinx for All™ (starting at $17) offering affordability without compromising comfort or protection; Thinx Teens® (priced at a flat rate of $16) catering specifically to the unique needs of younger users; and classic Thinx styles (starting at $36) offering premium fabrics and cuts for customers. Thinx products are also available at retailers such as Amazon, CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About Thinx

Thinx is a family of brands dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together with our brands, Thinx, Thinx Teens®, Thinx for All™, and Thinx for All Leaks™, we are on a mission to be the key innovative leader at bringing reusable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. We care deeply about the materials used in our products, putting comfort and safety at the core of our design, development and manufacturing. We strive to deliver the safest products available, which is why we created Our Protection Promise , and our underwear is certified based on the rigorous chemical safety requirements of the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® [20.HUS.04850| HOHENSTEIN HTTI] and complies with the even more stringent OEKO-TEX® 100 Class II, Annexure IV. Our innovation is recognized by top industry publications, including WWD, PureWow, Cosmopolitan. Thinx was acquired by Kimberly-Clark Corporation in December 2023.

SOURCE Thinx