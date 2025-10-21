Thinx Supports Teens by Giving Away Free Period Products to Girls' Teams

According to the 2025 State of the Period, 93% of teens have a negative experience participating in sports or extracurricular activities because of their period. Thinx is taking action with a period underwear giveaway, sparking conversation and giving teen athletes reusable period underwear that keeps them confident, comfortable and in the game.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinx, Inc. , a leading reusable period underwear brand, is launching the "Thinx Leakproof MVP Giveaway" to help teens feel supported during extracurricular activities and reduce the fear of leaking.

Thinx is launching the “Thinx Leakproof MVP Giveaway" to help teens feel supported during extracurricular activities and reduce the fear of leaking. Thinx is launching the “Thinx Leakproof MVP Giveaway" to help teens feel supported during extracurricular activities and reduce the fear of leaking.

Thinx Provides Educational Resources to Improve Period Dialogue

The 2025 State of the Period results found that 93% of teens have a negative experience participating in sports or extracurricular activities because of their period, with 60% of teens worried about leaking or spotting during sports or extracurricular activities. But this topic is not discussed enough, with over half of teens noting that conversations are still missing from extracurricular sports/clubs (56%). To address these concerns, the brand has curated educational resources geared toward coaches and parents in collaboration with Dr. Fran Haydanek, board-certified OB-GYN, and PERIOD. The tips, advice and curriculum are designed to spark conversations and decrease stigma so teen girls can feel confident and supported, even after school.

"This year's State of the Period uncovered that teens aren't feeling supported or comfortable during after-school activities and athletics," said Nicole Pawlukowsky, VP of Marketing for Thinx. "As a brand, Thinx has a legacy in working to reduce stigma, and we believe that an open dialogue is the key to improvement. That's why we are encouraging parents, coaches and after school advisors to learn more about how to support their menstruating athletes."

Thinx Launches the "Thinx Leakproof MVP Giveaway"

In addition, the brand is launching a giveaway. Now through November 10, 2025, Thinx is giving parents and coaches the chance to enter to win Thinx period underwear for their team. Thinx period underwear feels like regular underwear and is designed with the LeakSafe™ technology that helps prevent leaks all day or night for up to 12 hours. With teen sizes and fun colors, Thinx caters to the unique needs of athletes of any age, on and off the field.

"Periods shouldn't sideline teens from the activities they love, yet many still face fear, shame and anxiety – especially around leaking," said Dr. Fran Haydanek, board-certified OB-GYN. "I am proud to partner with Thinx to shine a light on these challenges and better equip coaches, mentors and parents to support teens. By providing Thinx Teens™ Leakproof period underwear to youth teams and clubs, we're helping young people feel protected, confident and ready to participate fully – no matter the time of the month."

The 2025 State of the Period

Thinx and PERIOD. , a global advocacy organization working to end period poverty and stigma, have partnered to release the fourth installment of the biennial State of the Period survey. The survey is conducted by The Harris Poll and designed to raise awareness around period poverty, accessibility, equity and stigma. The full 2025 State of the Period report can be read here: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0795/1599/files/State_of_the_Period_2025_-_Sponsored_by_Thinx_and_PERIOD.pdf?v=1760520435

Visit https://www.thinx.com/blogs/periodical/support-teen-periods-after-school for more information on the "Thinx Leakproof MVP Giveaway" and to learn more about how you can support menstruating teen athletes.

Full rules and eligibility details for the "Thinx Leakproof MVP Giveaway" can be found at thinx.com/pages/promotional-terms-and-conditions

About Thinx

Thinx is dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together with our brands, Thinx, Thinx Teens™, Thinx for All™, and Thinx for All Leaks™, we are on a mission to be the innovative leader at bringing reusable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. We care deeply about the materials used in our products, putting comfort and safety at the core of our design, development and manufacturing. We strive to deliver the safest products available, which is why we created Our Protection Promise, and our underwear is certified based on the rigorous chemical safety requirements of the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® [20.HUS.04850| HOHENSTEIN HTTI] and complies with the even more stringent OEKO-TEX® 100 Class II, Annexure IV. Our innovation is recognized by top industry publications, including WWD , PureWow , Cosmopolitan . Thinx was acquired by Kimberly-Clark Corporation in December 2023.

About PERIOD.

PERIOD. is a global, youth-powered organization working to end period poverty and stigma through advocacy, education and service. PERIOD. helps promote laws and policies that make period products affordable and accessible, authors original menstrual health curriculum and resources, and distributes millions of period products annually. Learn more at period.org.

[KMB-B]

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation