Thiozen Announces $3.2M in Funding from Provincial Government for Project in Alberta

Producing hydrogen from 'sour gas' waste streams for Emissions Reduction Alberta, Alberta Innovates

Alberta Innovates

PASADENA, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thiozen, the first company ever to produce clean hydrogen from "sour gas" waste streams, today announced it has received a total of $3.2M in funding for a clean hydrogen project in Alberta, Canada. Administered by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Alberta Innovates, the funding is part of an overall $57 million commitment by the Government of Alberta to support 28 projects that advance the hydrogen economy, reduce emissions, and create jobs in Alberta.

Projects cover the spectrum of hydrogen production, storage, transmission, distribution, and usage. The Thiozen project will produce zero-emission hydrogen, which will be used to decarbonize onsite operations as a way of addressing one of the energy industry's leading challenges: finding economically viable ways to decarbonize remote industrial locations.

"The Government of Alberta recognizes that sour gas processing is a major cost associated with energy supply, and appreciates both the economic and environmental value of removing the hydrogen sulfide and producing a new energy stream in hydrogen," said Ryan Gillis, co-founder and President at Thiozen. "We're honored to be selected to participate in this project and to help Alberta leverage an entirely new method of producing hydrogen."

Thiozen will use ERA funding to install its proprietary technology at a gas processing site in Alberta. The Thiozen platform will facilitate the "de-souring" – or removal – of hydrogen sulfide from the sour natural gas streams while simultaneously generating zero-emission hydrogen.

"Hydrogen has the potential to transform global energy markets and to create trillions of dollars of economic activity," said Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation with ERA. "Alberta's government is committed to investing in new technologies to develop a hydrogen market and to ensure that Alberta is the Hydrogen capital of Canada. These investments will help to grow and diversify our economy and secure our future as a global energy powerhouse for generations to come."

If successful, the eight projects funded through ERA's Accelerating Hydrogen Challenge are expected to deliver annual greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions of 13 thousand tonnes, cumulative reductions of 81 thousand tonnes by 2030, and 493 thousand tonnes by 2050.

"Thiozen's selection by the Government of Alberta reflects the urgency of finding efficient decarbonization strategies for some of Canada's most important industries," said Gillis. "This is truly a transformational moment for Canada's hydrogen economy and for the energy industry as a whole."

About Thiozen's Breakthrough Hydrogen Production Technology

Thiozen's patented chemical cycle produces hydrogen from hydrogen sulfide – the "sour gas" waste stream – thereby replacing traditional hydrogen production. This process will dramatically reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the technology will improve air quality and respiratory health in communities near current hydrogen infrastructure while providing cost-sensitive firms a path to both procuring additional hydrogen and lowering the carbon intensity of their products.

About Thiozen

Thiozen is an MIT spinout and the first-ever company to commercialize a process that can produce hydrogen from sour gas waste streams. By developing a low-cost, low-emission method of producing hydrogen, Thiozen helps meet the energy industry's growing demand for clean, affordable hydrogen. Thiozen recently validated its technology in an in-field pilot unit in the Permian Basin. The 3-year-old company has headquarters in Pasadena, CA. Learn more at www.thiozen.com.

About Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA)

Emissions Reduction Alberta has been investing revenues from the carbon price paid by large emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions for 15 years. Since established in 2009, ERA has committed nearly $935 million toward 267 projects worth $8.8 billion that are helping to reduce GHGs, create competitive industries and are leading to new business opportunities in Alberta. These projects are estimated to deliver cumulative GHG reductions of 42.5 million tonnes by 2030 and 117.6 million tonnes by 2050.

About The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence

The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence is a funding program, testing and service facility and a forum for facilitating partnerships to de-risk hydrogen technology development led by Alberta Innovates. The Centre received $50 million in funding from the Government of Alberta as an important component of Alberta's Hydrogen Roadmap and Alberta's Recovery Plan. The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will accelerate technology and innovation across the hydrogen value chain, closing innovation and support gaps to strengthen Alberta's hydrogen economy. Its purpose is to provide innovation support across the entire hydrogen system, from production to end use.

About Alberta Innovates

Alberta Innovates manages nearly 1,300 projects in a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion. It works with innovators in all sectors of the economy and all corners of the province to drive entrepreneurship, applied research and industry development. With its impact-based funding programs and services, Alberta Innovates is transforming energy systems for a net-zero world, promoting the responsible use of land and water, leveraging provincial strengths in agriculture, and contributing to improved health and well-being by harnessing digital tech and data. Alberta Innovates is also advancing emerging technologies and strengthening entrepreneurship for a strong and diversified economy. It operates in 11 locations with more than one million sq. ft. of industrial testing and lab facilities, and 600 acres of farmland and employs nearly 600 highly skilled scientists, business and technical professionals.

