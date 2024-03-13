Thiozen Announces Participation at CERAWeek 2024

Company CEO Ryan Gillis joins industry leaders at world's preeminent energy conference

PASADENA, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thiozen, the first company ever to produce clean hydrogen from "sour gas" waste streams, today announced that the company's CEO, Ryan Gillis, will participate at CERAWeek 2024 by S&P Global – the world's preeminent energy conference.

"I'm excited to join other technology leaders as we discuss new ways to drive discovery, innovation, and collaboration – both within Thiozen's focus area and beyond," said Gillis. "Thiozen is dedicated to transforming the energy industry by developing a next-generation hydrogen production platform that we believe will both cut costs and decarbonize global oil and gas production."

CERAWeek: Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, Climate, Technology and Geopolitics brings together global leaders to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment, and climate. CERAWeek is widely considered to be the most prestigious annual gathering of CEOs and Ministers from global energy and utilities, as well as automotive, manufacturing, policy, and financial communities, along with a growing presence of technology leaders.

Gillis's participation follows on the heels of Thiozen's recent announcement that it has received $1.18 million in grants from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to help the company commercialize its breakthrough technology that replaces traditional hydrogen production methods. Having recently piloted its technology through the de-souring of associated gas in the Permian Basin, Thiozen will use the NSF grants to fund additional projects that advance the commercial readiness of the company's patented chemical process.

CERAWeek takes place March 18-22 in Houston, Texas. Gillis is speaking at the Energy Venture Day Pitch Competition, on Wednesday, March 20th at 3:20 p.m. CDT.

Thiozen is an MIT spinout and the first-ever company to commercialize a process that can produce hydrogen from sour gas waste streams. By developing a low-cost, low-emission method of producing hydrogen, Thiozen helps meet the energy industry's growing demand for clean, affordable hydrogen. Thiozen recently validated its technology in an in-field pilot unit in the Permian Basin. The 3-year-old company has headquarters in Pasadena, CA. Learn more at www.thiozen.com.

