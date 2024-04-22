THIRA ROBOTICS AND DISHER Provide Practical Solutions to U.S. Manufacturing Challenges at AUTOMATE 2024

THIRA ROBOTICS will showcase their new L300 model, to provide production benefits to food and beverage factories.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRA ROBOTICS — the AMR subsidiary of THiRA-UTECH — and DISHER — a U.S.-based solution engineering innovator and system integrator—announced their 2024 AUTOMATE exhibition. Live demonstrations of THIRA's newest solution for food and beverage facilities, the L300, will take place at booth #4055 alongside their line of second-generation units. Both teams will head to Chicago from May 6th - 9th for the conference.

"The L300 is a model specifically designed for food factories," said THIRA ROBOTICS' CEO Peter Kim . The L300 can operate accurately and stably even on slippery and highly reflective floors, making it the optimal solution for food factories that conduct frequent water cleaning."

DISHER Technical Automation lead, Shawn O'Farrell furthered, "The L300 can autonomously navigate on sloped factory floors and around drains, which are rough environments due to water drainage. It is made of stainless steel that does not rust, allowing it to be used in HACCP-certified factories." The solution is currently in use at CJ Food's factory, successfully automating their production.

THIRA ROBOTICS' L300 model made its global debut in March at MODEX 2024. The L300 received an explosive response and an overwhelming number of inquiries from customers at the exhibition. Approximately 200 potential clients visited the THIRA ROBOTICS booth, and about 15% (35 companies) showed strong interest. THIRA ROBOTICS has surpassed last year's sales revenue and continues to experience rapid growth.

Visit booth THRIA ROBOTICS and DISHER at AUTOMATE booth #4055 to see the L300 model live in action.

ABOUT THIRA ROBOTICS

Based in Seoul, South Korea, THIRA ROBOTICS ' second-generation AMRs enable integration in facilities previously considered unfit for automation. THIRA partners with global leaders, including Doosan, HYUNDAI TRANSYS, and Mando. After THIRA ROBOTICS (TR) officially launched in the U.S. in 2023, they have successfully integrated their AMRS into multiple facilities, including HYUNDAI TRANSYS ' Alabama-based automotive parts factory.

ABOUT DISHER

DISHER is a Michigan-based complex product development and engineering design company. DISHER offers cross-functional staffing and consulting services for U.S. and global companies, with a focus on engineering, advanced product development, electronics, manufacturing tech, automation, and talent solutions.

Media Contact:

Shannon Lindahl, 781-733-6973

[email protected]

SOURCE THIRA ROBOTICS