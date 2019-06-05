Third And Final Show Added On Saturday, October 5 - For First Time Ever, Eagles To Perform "Hotel California" Album Live In Its Entirety At MGM Grand Garden Arena In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to overwhelming demand, a third and final show has been added on Saturday, October 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - performing their iconic album "Hotel California" in its entirety, for the first time in the band's career. These three concerts are the only North American performances for the Eagles this year.

Each night's concert - Friday, September 27, Saturday, September 28, and Saturday, October 5 – will also include an additional set of the band's greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM.

Tickets starting at $179 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 10 AM PDT through Ticketmaster.com.

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, recently certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. The RIAA also certified "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977" as the best-selling U.S. album in history (38-times Platinum).

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, June 10 at 10 AM PDT through Thursday, June 13 at 10 PM PDT.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available. Packages include amazing seats in first three rows, hotel accommodations, exclusive hospitality events, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.

Check Eagles.com for complete tour information.

In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About MGM Grand Garden Arena

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is home to concerts, championship boxing and premier sporting and special events. The Arena offers comfortable seating for as many as 16,800 with excellent sightlines and state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and sound. Prominent events to date have included world championship fights between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson as well as Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez as well as Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao; and concerts by The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Bette Midler, George Strait, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, U2, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Buffett and the Barbra Streisand Millennium Concert. The MGM Grand Garden Arena also has been home to annual events including the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Latin GRAMMY Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Pac-12 Men's Basketball Championship and Frozen Fury NHL pre-season games hosted by the Los Angeles Kings.

