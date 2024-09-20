Third anniversary of the Global Development Initiative: Turning more visions into reality

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the Global Development Initiative:

By the Ethiopia-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway, 5-foot-tall Girma looks tiny in front of the giant locomotive; but when she walks into the driving room, the only proper description for her would be calm and professional. In Ethiopia, Girma is the first ever female electrified train driver.

Since her first sight of a train at 5 years old, Girma has been deeply fond of this huge vehicle. When she grew up, she witnessed how the Chinese companies constructed the Ethiopia-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway right in her hometown. The railway, which links Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and the Port of Doraleh in Djibouti, cuts the original 5-to-7-day journey via automobiles to less than one day now by train. A few years later, seizing the opportunity to join a joint training program between China and Ethiopia, Girma got to finish her training in China as the only female trainee among her peers, through which she could obtain the qualification to drive the electrified train solo.

The story of Girma and her train tells how this African girl has made her dream come true, and it also serves as a microcosm of people's pursuit of development.

China is known for its rather complete railway network as well as its leading technologies in high-speed trains, which have brought its people more efficiency and convenience. Upholding the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, China has supported multiple countries including Ethiopia, Laos, and Indonesia in constructing their railway systems; during these projects, Chinese companies have in many cases helped the local people revamp roads and bridges, dig wells, and set up lighting poles, thereby solving practical transportation, lighting and water-drinking problems that are relevant to people's lives. The companies have also hired labor locally, providing them with vocational skills training, so that they can be equipped with the tool kit to pursue better personal development, while growing more capable of building their country. What's more, for women like Girma, these projects may in a way empower them to live their dreams, and unlock more possibilities in life.

Similar stories have also happened elsewhere.

In Tanzania, agricultural experts from China have helped improve technologies to enhance corn yields and introduced the soybean which gives local people tasty soymilk; these changes have not only ensured food security, but also helped ameliorate malnutrition. In Brazil, experts from both China and Brazil have worked together to reproduce and release the fish fries, building up the resilience of the local ecosystem, while offering solutions for the survival of endangered fish species. In Sudan, a country famous for cotton production, Chinese scientific researchers have collaborated with local institutions, and cultivated more adaptive cotton varieties with higher yields, which largely enhanced the farmers' income…

Three years ago, China first proposed the Global Development Initiative, but its efforts on this cause have extended far beyond three years. It has been helping other developing countries with grand infrastructure projects as well as "small and beautiful" projects, lending a hand to them with a mentality of building a global community with a shared future.

In the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, "People, Prosperity, Planet, Peace, and Partnership" are listed as the "5P" Principles. Looking ahead, China will keep up its efforts in practicing the Global Development Initiative, and safeguarding the journey of turning this vision into reality.

