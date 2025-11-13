LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hover Senior Living Community (HSLC) proudly celebrated the success of its Third Annual "8 Over 80" Awards Ceremony & Brunch on Wednesday, September 10 — an inspiring event honoring eight remarkable local seniors for their lasting contributions to the community.

Third Annual 8 Over 80 Ceremony Celebrates Longmont Elders Third Annual 8 Over 80 Ceremony Celebrates Longmont Elders

The annual celebration brings together community leaders, families, and attendees to shine a spotlight on the resilience, wisdom, and determination of the honorees, all aged 80 or older. Each recipient is recognized for an unwavering commitment to service and their positive impact on the lives of others, embodying the principle that age is not a barrier to profound community contribution. The 2025 "8 Over 80" Award recipients include:

Bill Boettcher: The Longmont United Hospital Foundation President and creator of a nursing scholarship program.

The Longmont United Hospital Foundation President and creator of a nursing scholarship program. Sue Bolton: A longtime St. Vrain Valley School District teacher and chaperone.

A longtime St. Vrain Valley School District teacher and chaperone. Brad Bradley: A 14-year member of the Citizen Volunteer Patrol.

A 14-year member of the Citizen Volunteer Patrol. Phil Ecklund: A Boulder County volunteer naturalist and Soaring Society of Boulder weather observer.

A Boulder County volunteer naturalist and Soaring Society of Boulder weather observer. John Flanders: A 50-year career lawyer and youth basketball coach.

A 50-year career lawyer and youth basketball coach. Kent Nelson: A 20-year member of the Longmont Water Board and Central Longmont Presbyterian Church deacon.

A 20-year member of the Longmont Water Board and Central Longmont Presbyterian Church deacon. Bob Vanick: A U.S. Air Force veteran, former middle school teacher, and community exercise program leader.

A Vital Community Fundraiser

Beyond the ceremony, the ceremony acts as a core fundraising initiative for Hover Senior Living Community. The generous support from attendees and corporate sponsors directly contributes to the organization's ability to offer innovative, affordable, and dignified choices in senior housing. HSLC representatives expressed profound gratitude to all the attendees, as well as pride for all the honorees and the lasting legacies they represent.

Nominations for next year's honorees are expected to open in the spring of 2026. For more information about the honorees, sponsorship opportunities, or the continuum of care offered by Hover Senior Living Community, visit hovercommunity.org .

About Hover Senior Living Community:

Hover Senior Living Community is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with 45+ years of providing elder care in Longmont, Colorado. The organization provides independent living, assisted living, and specialized skilled nursing care, all while recognizing that dignity, choice, and belonging are essential to a high quality of life. The organization operates with no buy-in requirement, reinvesting all resources back into its programs, staff, and facilities to ensure the best possible environment for its residents. For more information, visit hovercommunity.org .

Contact Information

Name: Lisa Bryant

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 720.487.7766

SOURCE Hover Senior Living Community (HSLC)