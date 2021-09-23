Third Annual Celebrity Soccer Match Supporting The Miami Beach Education Foundation To Take Place November 20th, Presented By SWAPP Protocol

MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer meets philanthropy on Saturday, November 20th, with the third annual Celebrity Soccer Match presented by SWAPP Protocol . Back and better than ever after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the match will feature celebrities including Jorge Masvidal, Rashad Jennings, Miss Universe contestants and Sports Illustrated models Kristen Louelle Gaffney & Mara Martin and World Series Baseball player Brayan Villarreal among others. This year's star-studded fundraising event proudly supports the Miami Beach Education Foundation, and, over the last two events, has raised $300,000 for organizations that promise inclusion of children and adults with disabilities.

Celebrity Soccer Match was founded by Julianna Strout, a North Bay Village Commissioner and Miss America contestant that has dedicated her time and resources over the last decade to raising awareness and organizing events that promote inclusion in sports.

"The mission of this event has always been to focus on abilities and not disabilities," said Julianna Strout, Founder of Celebrity Soccer Match. "I've always felt that sports are a great medium to promote inclusivity, and with this event, we do just that. Celebrity Soccer Match is the only co-ed sports event that features all types of sports legends and children & young adults with disabilities, all engaging together on the beach. Our goal with this year's event is to raise $125,000 for community-wide initiatives."

Thousands of guests will be welcomed to the star-studded event, including sports fans, socialites, industry professionals, notable philanthropists, and city officials with a common goal of raising funds for the Miami Beach Education Foundation. Celebrity Soccer Match will feature seven-on-seven friendly games inclusive of youth & adults with disabilities and celebrities & professional athletes. Guests will be able to enjoy a VIP lounge with Anheuser Busch and Moet Hennessey and brand activations from Miami FC and Ocean Auto Club. Previous participants of this event include Kate Upton, Jason Lewis, Olivia Culpo, Santana Moss, Rashad Jennings, and more.

The matches will take place on November 20, 2021, beachside between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell Sand-bowl at 7275 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, FL . General admission is free and open to the public, and VIP Lounge tickets are available for $250. All-access passes for ten tickets are available at $6,500. Tickets can be purchased at www.celebritysoccerleague.com / Social Media: @celebritysoccer

The 2021 Celebrity Soccer Match is in partnership with title sponsor SWAPP Protocol , Concacaf (The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) and Miami FC and The National Beach Soccer League, GROOT Hospitality, Mr. C Hotel, The GoodTime Hotel, The Broadmoor Hotel, Miami Dolphins with Football Unities, Celsius, AquaDry Plus, Iconic Life, MCI Global, Shutts & Bowen, OCA, FRM, Lomelos, Tree O Five, Vic Garcia. Sponsors include the City of Miami Beach, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, Coca-Cola, Capelli Sport, WK entertainment, Neon 16 studio, Studio center.

About SWAPP Protocol

The average person is targeted with over 100 ads per day. Tech giants are earning billions of dollars from your data while you earn zero. That ends today! Swapp is democratizing the data industry, putting the power over consumer data where it belongs: In the hands of each individual. Empowering you to "Blockchain Your Data".

Swapp is leading the effort to democratize the $1.4T/yr data industry, enabling consumers to get paid for their online data. The Swapp platform features a robust suite of blockchain applications including the upcoming NFT marketplace, SwappNFT.

Join the movement as Swapp levels the playing field of retail data by empowering consumers to truly "OWN" their data and enhance privacy. For more information about Swapp Protocol, check out swapp.ee

