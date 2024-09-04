THIRD ANNUAL CHICAGO DRIVES ELECTRIC DATES AND VEHICLE TEST DRIVE LINEUP ANNOUNCED

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of Chicago Drives Electric and the Chicago Auto Show, announced the dates for the 2024 Chicago Drives Electric EV outdoor consumer test drive and EV education event: Oct. 3-6, 2024.

The third annual Chicago Drives Electric ride-and-drive event will once again be held at the CATA's headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, a centrally located site with plentiful entertainment and dining options in the area. The weekend-long event will offer the public a firsthand experience of the next generation of mobility while showcasing the latest all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicle lineup. Knowledgeable product specialists will be accessible to help consumers understand how EVs may fit individual needs and lifestyles and offer in-depth information about electric vehicle technology, the current charging infrastructure landscape and the environmental benefits of going electric. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience a variety of EVs ranging from luxury to mainstream.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience a variety of EVs ranging from luxury to mainstream. Post this

"The fall Chicago Drives Electric event filled a void we originally didn't realize how badly it existed, bringing much needed EV education to residents of the Chicagoland area," said CATA President Jennifer Morand. "Whether you're a seasoned EV enthusiast or new to the world of electric mobility, Chicago Drives Electric offers something for everyone to discover."

The electrified vehicles available for test drives include:

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

BMW iX

BMW i4

BMW i5

BMW i7

Cadillac LYRIQ

Chevrolet Blazer EV RS

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS

Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford Mach-e

GMC Hummer EV SUT

GMC Hummer EV SUV

GMC Sierra Denali EV

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited

Kia EV6

Kia EV9

Kia Niro EV

Kia Sorento PHEV

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota Camry XLE

Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Volkswagen ID.4

Volvo EX90

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Cars.com and ComEd return to Chicago Drives Electric as premier sponsors of the event. Longtime Chicago Auto Show partner Cars.com will have experts on-hand throughout the duration of the weekend. ComEd will also have a presence onsite to answer questions about home charging, rebates and incentives and more. Powering Chicago will once again support Chicago Drives Electric as an official sponsor and resource to consumers looking for more information on home charging installation.

Attendees must pre-register for a timeslot; tickets and registration is now open at ChicagoDrivesElectric.com. Test drive slots are limited to first come, first served. Participants who plan to drive must have a valid driver's license. The hours are as follows: Oct. 3 (2-6 p.m.) and Oct. 4-6 (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

Interview and b-roll opportunities are available on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the CATA headquarters, 18W200 Butterfield Rd., Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. 60181. Additional media opportunities can be arranged with CATA Communications and Marketing Manager Hayley Feichter ([email protected]).

In the next calendar year, the 2025 Chicago Auto Show public event will take place Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. The Media Preview dates are Feb. 6-7, and the First Look for Charity black-tie gala will be held the evening of Feb. 7. The EV education hub and indoor test track, Chicago Drives Electric, will also return to the show floor providing a central location to learn more about the EV lifestyle and vehicles on the market. The full brand lineup will be announced closer to the show dates.

"It wouldn't be February in Chicago without the Chicago Auto Show, and we are looking forward to being back at McCormick Place for the 117th edition of the show," said Chicago Auto Show Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts. "We have always kept our eye on the consumer and that will be no different this year as we continue to innovate in ways that help our attendees experience the latest cars, trucks and SUVs while also enjoying a family-friendly and educational event."

Tickets for the 2025 Chicago Auto Show and First Look for Charity gala will go on sale this fall at ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About Chicago Drives Electric

Chicago Drives Electric was established in 2022 as an interactive and information method to learn about electric vehicles (EV) due to the growth of both supply and demand for EVs. This EV-focused event occurs twice a year: during the Chicago Auto Show and once again in the fall. Chicago Drives Electric is aimed at raising awareness of the many benefits of all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and help consumers understand how EVs can fit individual needs and lifestyles. For more information and upcoming event updates, visit ChicagoDrivesElectric.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2025 public show is Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Automobile Trade Association