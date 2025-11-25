Third Annual CPR Foundation Veterans Day Charity Poker Tournament and Cocktail Party Celebrates Service in Style

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 8, 2025, the Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPR Foundation) hosted its Third Annual Veterans Day Charity Poker Tournament & Cocktail Party at the beautiful Bentley Residences Sales Gallery in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

CPR Foundation Founding President & CEO, Al Eskanazy, honors veterans at the Third Annual Charity Poker Tournament and Cocktail Party. Pictured (left to right): Stu Farris, U.S. Army Special Forces; Mitch Aguiar, U.S. Navy Seal; Anthony Galardi, U.S. Air Force Pararescueman (Special Ops); and Raul Betancourt, U.S. Marine (MARSOC).

The marquee event brought together distinguished guests, community leaders, law enforcement officials, and philanthropists for an evening that combined excitement, elegance, and purpose, honoring America's veterans while supporting the CPR Foundation's mission to strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Notable guests included Daymond John of CNBC's hit tv-show Shark Tank.

"Part of what makes our Foundation unique is our ability to host spectacular events deeply rooted in meaning and unity," said Al Eskanazy, Founding President & CEO of the CPR Foundation. "The evening showcased an atmosphere that blended purpose and celebration, honoring our veterans while engaging more individuals with our mission to humanize the badge, transform how people view the uniform, and build safer, more unified neighborhoods, community by community."

The event welcomed guests for a night of camaraderie and friendly competition. The evening began with a lively cocktail reception, followed by opening remarks from Al Eskanazy and event host Michael Mizrachi, the 2025 World Series of Poker Champion, who officially kicked off the tournament. A special presentation honored the veterans in attendance, followed by a live auction featuring unique items and exclusive experiences. The night culminated in an exciting final poker table where the tournament champion was crowned.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Community Luminary Award to Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development, in recognition of his visionary leadership and humanitarian efforts.

The CPR Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to its generous sponsors and supporters, including Gil Dezer of Dezer Development, Bentley Residences Miami, Broadstreet Global, Scott Wagner of Ballard Partners, Priority Payments, Braman Miami, Bobby Yampolsky of ECJ Luxe, and all of our dedicated supporters whose commitment and generosity made this impactful evening possible.

About Community-Police Relations Foundation

The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPR Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by President & CEO Al Eskanazy and dedicated to building bridges of trust, understanding, and mutual respect to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. By funding and supporting various outreach initiatives and programs including feeding families in need, empowering our youth through police-led sports and mentorship, protecting the mental health of law enforcement, and raising awareness about human trafficking - the CPR Foundation facilitates positive interactions and meaningful dialogue between law enforcement and community. These efforts help reshape perceptions on both sides, creating safer and more unified communities. To learn more, visit www.cprfcharity.org and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @cprfcharity.

