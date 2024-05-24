Third Annual Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience Delights Attendees and Raises Funds for Local Causes

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The third Annual Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, held this past weekend in Healdsburg, California, solidified the town's reputation as a wine and food Mecca. The event, which took place from May 16 to May 19, welcomed a record number of guests, showcasing the region's culinary diversity and sustainable farming practices while raising over $143,000 for several wonderful foundations and non-profits. Those foundations and non-profits include Farm to Pantry, Sonoma Grape Growers Foundation, Healdsburg Future Farmers of America and Hawaii Community Foundation.

CREDIT TO Marc Fiorito of Gamma Nine (@gammanine - they are in Indian dress) CREDIT TO Huge Galdones of GALDOPHOTO (@galdophoto) - In order you have: Duskie Estes, Stephanie Izard, Guy Fieri and Maneete Chauhan

The event welcomed 2,200 attendees to the grand tasting and over 4,000 individual event tickets were purchased across the series of weekend events (with many people attending more than one event). The attendees immersed themselves in a celebration of food and wine, enjoying the creations of chefs and winemakers from Sonoma County and beyond. The outdoor concert at Rodney Strong Vineyards, featuring Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, was sold out and drew fans from near and far.

Highlight events included "Maui at The Mattheson," a special dinner featuring Hawaii chef Lee Ann Wong and host chef Dustin Valette, which drew notable guests like Cameron Crowe, Director of Almost Famous and raised funds for Hawaii Community Foundation. Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri, author, an Emmy Award winning television presenter welcomed an enthusiastic crowd to "Guy's Big Bottle Party," later in the evening and continued the spirit of giving, raising funds for those impacted by last year's devastating Maui wildfires. With the support of Warrior Hype Man Franco Finn on the mic the crowd was motivated to dig deep!

Food Network star Maneet Chauhan headlined a Bollywood night at Le Crema winery, captivating guests with her delicious Indian dishes, dancing, and warm personality. Guests danced the night away in Indian attire including, "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard, Chef Crista Leudtke, Amanda Freitag author and Food Networks "Chopped," and even Miss India! Chauhan shared, "Healdsburg Wine and Food Experience is an unforgettable experience. Not only is it about the best wines, chefs, and food, it is in the perfect setting of picturesque Sonoma County, which is the perfect backdrop. But, to me, what makes it memorable is the soul of the festival. It is about the people and for the people. Each and every event is curated to be unique and truly memorable! I feel lucky to have been a part of this and I always (hate to, but) leave feeling happy, inspired, and full of unparalleled joy."

Co-Founder Steve Dveris remarked, "Our event exceeded every expectation we had and was more magical than we could dream. This year we leaned into priceless experiences that highlighted the beauty, majesty, agricultural bounty and culinary excellence of Sonoma County and all it has to offer. This wine destination is world class, and I am enormously proud our team put together an event worthy of the region."

The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience welcomed both returning favorites and new faces among its lineup of chefs, including Bravo's Top Chef Winner Kelsey Barnard Clark, and Iron Chef America regular Jeffrey Lunak. Partners of the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, including Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, and the Foley Food & Wine Society, contributed to the event's success, alongside co-founders the Sonoma County Winegrowers.

