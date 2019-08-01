Third Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby, Benefiting Protection of River Banks and Riparian Zones, Opens Registration

KENAI, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kenai Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center and the City of Kenai are hosting the Third Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby, a fun and family-friendly fishing tournament. The derby runs from September 13th through September 16th, and September 20th through September 22nd.

(PRNewsfoto/The Kenai Chamber of Commerce &)

Named "The World's Most Responsible Fishing Tournament", The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby is a new kind of fishing tournament that reduces selective fishing practices that lead to catch-and-release injuries which compromise the health of the silver salmon population in the Kenai River. Net proceeds will be donated to the Kenai Community Foundation to support management and protection of river banks and other riparian zones in the City of Kenai.

"Fishing is an integral part of Kenai's culture and heritage", says Paul Ostrander, City Manager for the City of Kenai. "We invite members of the community to take part in this truly Alaskan experience while also contributing to conservation efforts that support wild salmon populations."

The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby awards prizes using a Magic Weight that is randomly drawn at the end of each derby day. Since any fish over four pounds is eligible to win, anglers of all skill levels have a chance to earn prizes!

Every day at the close of the derby, the daily Magic Weight is randomly generated using two wheels of identical size. The first wheel is numbered 4-23 is spun once to signify pounds. The second wheel numbered 0-9 is spun once to signify tenths of a pound, and spun a second time to signify 100ths of a pound.

The daily prize is awarded to the registered participant with a fish whose weight is closest to the daily Magic Weight.

All daily entries, regardless of daily winner status, are eligible to win the overall Magic Weight prize, which will be selected at the conclusion of the final day of the Derby.

The Derby Entry fee is $10 for one day, or $50 for the entire Derby. Tickets may be purchased at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center office, Three Bears, and other local businesses.

To learn more about the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby, visit www.KenaiSilverSalmonDerby.com or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenaiSilverSalmonDerby/ .

Media Contact:

Christine Cunningham

907-283-8223

219160@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Kenai Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center and the City of Kenai

Related Links

http://www.KenaiSilverSalmonDerby.com

