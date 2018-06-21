Third Annual National Bridal Sale Event July 21-28, 2018

"National Bridal Sale Day, also called Bridal Saturday, has become an annual tradition for the bridal industry similar to a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail stores. It is recognized by Chase's Calendar of Events and scheduled annually on the third Saturday in July," says the event's creator, Sue Maslowski, owner of Jay West Bridal in Haddonfield, N.J.

"It also means brides do not have to shop the Internet for price," Maslowski says. "They can walk into any participating bridal salon across the country and in Canada or Mexico on that day and touch, see and feel what they are purchasing with no surprises. And they can take the gown home the same day!"

New this year, a redesigned website www.NationalBridalSaleEvent.com will offer changing content and features such as e-books, bridal-shop-of-the-month, and wedding-gown-designer-of-the-month that brides will find useful year-round. Brides will also be able to download a coupon good toward wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown cleaning and preservation at a nearby Certified Wedding Gown Specialist.™

A list of participating bridal shops can be found at www.NationalBridalSaleEvent.com. For more information, contact Sue Maslowski at nationalbridalsale@gmail.com

Organizations supporting the event are AdvancedPackaging.com, Association of Bridal Consultants, Association of Wedding Gown Specialists, BridalBoutiques.us, Brides, Bridal Guide, BrideClick.com, International Bridal Manufacturers Association (IBMA), MarthaStewartWeddings.com, TheKnot.com, VowsMagazine and WeddingWire.com.

National Bridal Sale Event (NBSE) is a registered not-for-profit corporation. For more information about how to participate in the event, bridal shops, manufacturers, and sponsors may also contact NBSE at nationalbridalsale@gmail.com.

CONTACT:

Sue Maslowski

E-mail: nationalbridalsale@gmail.com

Website: www.nationalbridalsaleevent.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-annual-national-bridal-sale-event-july-21-28-2018-300670322.html

SOURCE National Bridal Sale

