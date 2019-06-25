Third Annual National Clean Energy Week Announces 2019 Programming & First Round of Speakers

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," today announced its program dates and the first round of confirmed speakers for its Policy Makers Symposium in Washington, D.C. Now in its third year, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C. and across America to showcase how they are helping to make the clean energy sector stronger, and influence the discussion around responsible clean energy solutions that directly address America's need for abundant, reliable forms of energy. This year's National Clean Energy Week will take place from Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27, 2019.

NCEW's Policy Makers Symposium, a centerpiece of the week's events, will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who serves on the Committee for Environment and Public Works, and Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA), ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, are confirmed keynote speakers.

NCEW also hosts a VIP Dinner & Reception on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Last year's VIP Dinner featured a fireside chat between U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and CRES Senior Advisor and former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte as well as a keynote from Andy Karsner of the Emerson Collective. NCEW's highly popular Young Professionals Happy Hour will once again take place at The Dubliner in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

For more information about National Clean Energy Week please visit: www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates.

In addition to more than 100 Participating Organizations, NCEW's 2019 Steering Committee includes: Advanced Energy Economy (AEE), the Alliance to Save Energy (ASE), the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), the American Gas Association (AGA), the American Petroleum Institute (API), the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), the Biomass Power Association (BPA), the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas (CLNG), Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) Forum, Clean Energy Business Network (CEBN), the Energy Storage Association (ESA), the National Hydropower Association (NHA), the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

NCEW is currently seeking sponsors for the weeklong series of events. For more information on becoming a sponsor visit https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/2019-sponsorship/.

"National Clean Energy Week has established itself as the preeminent convener of national policy and thought leaders at the cutting edge of America's rapidly expanding energy sector," said Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) Executive Director Heather Reams. "In September, we will once again celebrate the unbridled momentum and broad based public support of clean energy innovation and policy solutions that power the strength of our national economy and job creation in every state across America. CRES Forum is once again pleased to host and manage events that will offer insightful panel discussions, networking opportunities and speeches from an impressive slate of bipartisan state and federal leaders. The diversity of opinions, perspectives and shared thought leadership that will be on display will surely lead to a welcome debate on the present and future potential of clean energy in America."

"The American renewable energy industry and its critical contributions to the nation's economy and environment are worth celebrating this and every week," said Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE). "In addition to supplying Americans with clean, carbon-free power, the renewable sector supports hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs and generates billions of dollars in investment each year. It is no longer a matter of whether we get to a renewable energy economy; it's simply a question of when."

"National Clean Energy Week is an opportunity to highlight how innovative technologies are competing on price, reducing customer costs, driving business and creating domestic jobs — from solar, wind, and energy storage to energy efficiency and electric vehicles," said Dylan Reed, director at national business group Advanced Energy Economy (AEE). "Today, U.S. advanced energy is a $238 billion industry, roughly equal to aerospace manufacturing and double the biotech industry and employing more than 3.5 million workers nationwide with a presence in every state. AEE is committed to removing barriers to innovation at the federal and state level to expand the deployment of advanced energy and bring secure, clean, reliable, affordable power to all Americans."

"The American Petroleum Institute is pleased to again support National Clean Energy Week – an important opportunity to spotlight America as the #1 global producer of natural gas and oil and #1 in the world in reducing CO2 emissions – economic leadership that stands to benefit generations to come," said API Vice President of Regulatory and Economic Policy Kyle Isakower. "U.S. natural gas today powers more than one-third of America's electricity needs, our robust manufacturing resurgence, and enables increased use of renewable energy in states from coast to coast. Energy innovation underpins the work of more than 10.3 million Americans who support natural gas and oil and we're excited to join with partners around the country in celebrating National Clean Energy Week."

"National Clean Energy Week has quickly become a premier event for leaders across the clean energy spectrum to engage with policy makers and stakeholders," said Jason Hartke, president of the Alliance to Save Energy (ASE). "We are excited to be a part of it again to showcase the powerful story of energy efficiency as a workhorse of the clean energy sector that can deliver tremendous benefits in terms of job creation, energy security and carbon emissions reductions."

"The wind industry is propelling American energy production, manufacturing, and job creation into the 21st Century," said Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA). "We're proud to join National Clean Energy Week this September by recognizing U.S. wind power leadership. Over 114,000 Americans across all 50 states now have wind-powered careers, and wind powers opportunity by paying over $1 billion in state and local taxes and landowner lease payments every year."

"Biomass is a baseload, renewable energy source that contributes to rural American economies," said Carrie Annand, Executive Director, Biomass Power Association (BPA). "Biomass power facilities provide an extra revenue stream for foresters, loggers and farmers, putting to use materials that would otherwise be landfilled, left on the forest floor, or openly burned. We look forward to National Clean Energy Week, where we will discuss policy solutions to ensure that biomass power continues to grow and reach its full potential in the United States."

"The Business Council for Sustainable Energy is pleased to be part of the 2019 National Clean Energy Week. As a broad-based energy trade group representing energy efficiency, natural gas and renewable energy companies and associations, our members have experienced the dramatic shifts in the US energy system firsthand,"said Lisa Jacobson, President, Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE). "These changes have demonstrated that the U.S. can move to cleaner, more efficient technologies and resources while growing our economy, keeping energy prices low and supporting 3.5 million U.S. jobs. National Clean Energy Week tells this story and highlights policies that can help build on the current momentum."

"All across the United States, businesses are building the backbone of a growing clean energy economy. These companies are providing more reliable power to apartment complexes and hospitals, helping manufacturers save money, and innovating new technologies that will one day run our cell phones and cars on far less energy," said Lynn Abramson, Executive Director, Clean Energy Business Network (CEBN). "During National Clean Energy Week, we look forward to demonstrating how clean energy businesses are creating jobs and making the U.S. more competitive in the global energy marketplace."

"NHA is pleased to be a part of National Clean Energy Week, as it is the ideal platform to showcase how hydropower is helping the nation lessen its carbon footprint, create jobs and integrate other renewables onto the grid," said Linda Church Ciocci, President & CEO, National Hydropower Association (NHA). "Hydropower is standing on the cusp of a resurgence because policy makers, grid operators, and climate advocates are recognizing its importance to our clean energy future. As states continue to develop clean energy goals, it's clear that hydropower will play a key role in achieving carbon emission reduction targets."

"Every day Americans choose to power their homes and businesses with clean, cost-cutting solar energy," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). "We're proud of the progress solar has made and of the fact that the more than 2 million U.S. solar installations are creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and adding billions of dollars to our economy. We're thrilled to be part of this joint effort and look forward to making the 2020s the decade where more Americans get their power from solar energy."

About CRES Forum

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) Forum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that educates the public and influences the national conversation around responsible clean energy solutions that are actionable, market-friendly, and responsible. Founded in 2017, our organization provides expert information to key decision makers so they are empowered to act. CRES Forum is the fiscal agent for National Clean Energy Week.

Contact:

press@nationalcleanenergy.org

SOURCE National Clean Energy Week